The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has been asked to suspend its nationwide strike

Justice John Targema of the Abuja division of the National Industrial Court (NIC) gave the order on Monday, August 23

According to him, the decision became expedient after listening to the arguments of counsel for the applicant

FCT, Abuja - The National Industrial Court (NIC) sitting in Abuja has ordered the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to suspend its ongoing strike.

The Punch reports that Justice John Targema made the order on Monday, August 23, while ruling on an exparte application by the federal government.

The National Industrial Court, Abuja has ordered resident doctors to suspend the nationwide strike. Credit: Chris Ngige.

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that he also asked all parties in the suit to suspend all forms of hostilities and maintain the status quo, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Justice Targema said he gave the order having looked especially on the affidavit of extreme urgency, the grounds of the application, the affidavit in support of same and arguments of counsel for the applicant.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to him, he also weighed the submissions and arguments of counsel on the law as it stands on this application.

He ruled:

“It is hereby ordered that claimant/applicant and the defendant/respondent suspend all forms of hostilities forthwith pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice."

Justice Targema adjourned the substantive suit to September 15 and ruled that a hearing notice should be issued and served on the defendant.

Channels TV also reports that the national leadership of resident doctors, however, said they have not received any court judgement.

The judge ordered that a hearing notice be issued, and other processes be served on the defendant, including the originating summons.

He also directed that the proof of service should be kept in the case file before the next adjourned date.

Ngige sends a crucial message to striking doctors

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, counselled striking doctors in the country to be humble and carry themselves with dignity.

It was reported that the minister gave the advice while speaking at a summit on Thursday, August 12.

The minister, who is a medical doctor, was reacting to the current strike by medical doctors in the country.

On his part, the minister of health, Osagie Ehanire advised striking members of NARD to resume duties while negotiations between both parties continue.

No work, no Pay will be used for striking doctors

The minister added that the ‘No Work, No Pay’ rule is not a punitive measure but a provision of the Internal Labour Organisation.

He wondered why medical practitioners expect to get their salaries from taxpayers' money while they are at home on strike.

Source: Legit Newspaper