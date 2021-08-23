Inyene Ibanga has joined in contributing to the body of knowledge in Nigeria's increasingly dynamic ICT sector

The minister of communications and digital economy, Isa Pantami unveiled the new book in Abuja

Veteran journalist, Yushau Shuaib who was the book reviewer at the event, said the publication had 40 topics

FCT, Abuja - The minister of communication and digital economy, Isa Ali Pantami has unveiled a book titled, Digital Innovation for Economic Prosperity in Nigeria.

The compendium of activities and programmes of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) was authored by Inyene Ibanga.

Pantami said the publication provided insights into the Nigerian ICT sector. Photo credit: Isa Pantami

Speaking on the book, Pantami said the publication provides insights into Nigeria's digital economy and his ministry's works.

He said:

“Mr. Inyene Ibanga discusses how digital innovation leads to economic prosperity in Nigeria, and he captures some of the key initiatives of the federal ministry of communications and digital economy.”

The minister stressed that the shift from the traditional economy to the digitalized one has been boosting the wealth of the country and others around the world.

Pantami expressed excitement that well-thought policies, initiatives, and utilization of digital innovation engineered positive results.

Book reviewer and veteran journalist, Yushau Shuaib said the book contained eights chapters with forty topics.

He said:

“The chapters include enhancing start-ups, strengthening innovative solutions, managing data for productivity, protecting cybersecurity, accessing e-learning, promoting digital inclusion, transforming the way of doing things, and advancing the digital economy.”

Recall that Pantami recently declared that the federal ministry of communications and digital economy under his watch has generated N1.054 trillion as revenue for the federal government in two years.

According to him, the digital economy sector played a huge role in lifting Nigeria out of recession.

He added that the ICT sector recorded the highest growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Pantami had earlier bagged the most outstanding minister of the year 2021 award presented by Elite Exclusive magazine.

The organisers say the minister of communications and digital economy was singled out for the honour based on an online poll it conducted.

The award according to the magazine was in recognition of the exceptional role the minister is playing in sustaining ICT's exponential growth, digitization of Nigeria's emerging economy, and also positioning Nigeria’s digital economy sector on the path of sustainable national development.

