An obstetrical nurse with the Reddit handle, nankie, has retired after 42 years of practicing in a field that gave her fulfillment

The woman shared two adorable photos of herself; one of the photos was when she started her career, and the second one was when she retired

Social media users have congratulated the woman after her photos lit up the net as some said she hasn't changed a bit

A 67-year-old obstetrical nurse has taken to social media to share adorable photos of when she started her career and retired.

The nurse with the Reddit handle, nankie, said she started her career as an obstetrical nurse in 1979 and retired after 42 years.

The 67-year-old retired nurse shared two adorable photos of herself on social media. Photo credit: nankie/Reddit

Source: UGC

In the first photo, 25-year-old nankie who wore a scrub held a pen and a note as she posed for the camera.

She maintained the same pose in the second photo 42 years after but she doesn't appear to have aged.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In her words:

"I have actually been a nurse for 45 years. I am 67 years old now. I worked as a med-surg nurse for 3 years at Mt Sinai Hospital when I first graduated from Hunter College - Bellevue School of Nursing in New York, in 1976, before moving to California (you eagle-eyed Bruins were correct!)."

She's fulfilled

The retired nurse said she feels extremely fortunate to have had a career in nursing, adding that she was helpful to others.

According to her, there were many stressful moments but it was overall very fulfilling.

In her words:

"I am very proud of the fact that in all my years I only had only one patient register a complaint about me (and that was because I said congratulations on your successful IVF and she did not want her friend who was in the room to know it was an IVF pregnancy).

"The worst moments by far (and I can still remember all) were when there was a fetal demise, especially when I was the one to discover it."

Reddit took to LinkedIn to celebrate the woman and many social media users joined in the celebration.

Below are some of the reactions

Kay Guedea said:

"Thank you fir (sic) your love and caring. You have not changed a bit. BEAUTIFUL."

Ron Otterbacher wrote:

"Thank you for your service."

Neil Fergus said:

"Bless you - and hope you enjoy your well earned retirement Job well done.."

Kenny Hickox commented:

"Thank you for your sacrifice and service."

Arthur Warren said:

"Sounds like a good life remembered with pride and love. Congrats on a good career and retirement !!!"

Lady celebrates achievement after bagging BSc in nursing

Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady did herself proud and celebrated her academic achievement. Taking to Twitter, the lady @Flowzz001 on Wednesday, March 3, announced that she acquired a BSc in nursing.

@Flowzz001 said she did it to make her mum proud just as she shared photos of herself in a graduation gown. The young lady also struck a pose with her mother in what is an adorable photo.

Some tweeps reacting to her post thought it out of place for her to study a course to make her mum proud and not out of passion. Others, however, congratulated the young graduate.

Source: Legit.ng