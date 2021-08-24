A widower in the United States has honoured his late wife by recreating the pregnancy shoot they had before she breathed her last

The widower identified as James Alvarez took his one-year-old daughter to the same spot to recreate the pregnancy photos

Social media users were touched by the photos of father and daughter on the occasion of the latter's one year birthday

A widower identified as James Alvarez has honoured his wife who was killed by a drunk driver in California, United States.

How Yesenia died

The lovebirds were taking a walk when the incident happened. The vehicle narrowly missed James but struck Yesenia Aguilar who was 35 weeks pregnant at the time.

The adorable photos brought tears to people's eyes on social media. Photo credit: X&V Photography

Source: Facebook

Yesenia died but the baby, Adalyn, was delivered through caesarean section and survived.

Adalyn is a year now

On the occasion of Adalyn's one year birthday, James honoured his wife by going to the same spot they took their pregnancy shoot to recreate those memories with the baby's birthday shoot.

Aguilar was dressed in a pink gown, with her baby bump featuring prominently in the photos. In the new shoot, Alvarez dressed Adalyn in a pink dress as well and posed her in the places her mother was in the previous one.

According to Upworthy, the effect is sadly touching and achingly beautiful—a reminder of the gift of life.

Social media reacts to the photos

Latania Gastelo said:

"Aww such a beautiful miracle baby i can’t believe she is 1 already wow love the photo shoot."

Sophia Pantoja Flores commented:

"Brought tears to my eyes. What an amazing tribute! Dad, you did a great job!"

Victoria Meza wrote:

"I remember hearing about this, these photos are so beautiful and brought tears to my eyes! she looks just like her mother too, I hope they both have nothing but good things happen to in the rest of their lives."

Erica Smith said:

"Absolutely beautiful! High regards to dad for honoring her momma like this. Keep it up dad, you are a great man."

Desiree Carlile commented:

"Wow! What a beautiful tribute to her mommy. She will have these pictures forever! Such an amazing Daddy! Keep going you’re doing great!!!!

"To the photographer: Beautiful photos and I would have been in tears during this shoot… loved the picture."

