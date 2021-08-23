After serving for 30 years in the Nigeria Police Force, retired DIG Adeleye Oyebade has embraced agriculture business

The retired police officer is into cassava food processing and he plans on exporting his products to the United States and other countries

According to Oyebade, Nigeria can tackle poverty with food production and reduce the rate of unemployment

A retired deputy inspector general of police, Adeleye Oyebade, has embraced agriculture business after 30 years of service.

Speaking with Vanguard, the retired police officer, who is into cassava food processing said Nigeria can tackle poverty with food sufficiency.

Adeleye Oyebade served in the Nigeria Police Force for 30 years. Photo credit: Cassavastarchmachine.com, Vanguard

Source: UGC

In his words:

"I discovered that agriculture is the mainstay of our economy because everybody needs food; even if you’re fasting, you have to break it with food; so why not go into agriculture? And that gave me that idea, and now I’m currently into cassava food processing."

Doing studies on cassava

Oyebade said he did a lot of studies on cassava and decided to get a land to venture into the business.

The former police chief said his findings revealed that Ilora farm settlement in Oyo state has been there for years and majority of the farmers there specialise in planting cassava.

He acquired a factory at the farm settlement and hopes that he is able to export his products to the United Kingdom and other countries soon.

In his words:

"We are not looking at the Nigerian market alone in terms of marketing of our products, we are also thinking of sending the products outside the country, so that Nigerians can get to malls in the UK, the US and other places and pick garri, cassava flour and odourless fufu and eat as if they are in Nigeria."

He said increasing food production in the country will reduce the number of unemployed youths.

