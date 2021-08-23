Big Brother Naija's (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye housemate, Cross told Saskay during a private conversation that the latter manipulated him

The duo engaged each other in the conversation after Saskay confessed to liking Jaypaul the same way she liked Cross

Expressing Surprise at Saskay’s confession, Cross said he never thought the former had feelings for Jaypaul considering what she had told him

During the Sunday live eviction show, which was held on August 22, BBNaija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, asked Saskay about her relationship situation with Cross and Jaypaul.

Cross reacts to Saskay's feelings for Jaypaul

Surprisingly to Cross, Saskay coldly responded that she wasn’t going to have anything serious with either Cross or Jaypaul.

Clearing the air on their ship, Saskay said she only enjoyed the attention from Cross and Jaypaul, adding that she wasn’t interested in exploring a romantic relationship with any of them.

This didn’t sit well with Cross, who felt manipulated by the way Saskay led him on.

“You can know someone for like five weeks and I believed you, and all of a sudden, something comes out of it, and you like -how come this is happening. In my mind, I was like that’s not Saskay, she would always tell you the truth, and that’s how I’ve always pictured you,” Cross told Saskay in a private conversation.

Cross further said he thought the kind of relationship Saskay had with Jaypaul was the kind he had with some of his female friends.

He added:

“Do you know the truth in my heart? It is that I care about you and I know you did like me, but I didn’t know you liked Jaypaul too. I have a lot of female friends, and I don’t do anything with them. We could be in the same bed and not have anything to do together. So, that’s the kind of mindset I thought you had with Jaypaul.”

The 30-year-old, however, maintained to Saskay that in spite of her denial, she was influential in his decision to cut off his dreadlocks.

Responding to Cross, Saskay apologised to him, saying she didn’t intentionally manipulate him.

The 22-year-old also stated that although she’s hellbent on not having a romantic relationship with anyone in the Shine Ya Eye house, she’s losing control of her commitment to not doing that.

Fans react

The conversation spurred reactions from BBNaija fans and viewers, who took to social media to share their thoughts.

Read some of their comments below:

Ultimarventures:

“Cross abeg leave her nau Smart girl When player gets played.”

Princess_iphy:

“Cross, you've just been pranked into cutting your locks.”

Iammiriamekeocha:

“Shine your eye or DEM go run street on your head.”

Silashommy:

“This one don chop breakfast for night, chia.”

BBNaija fans react after Cross cut his dreadlocks after Saskay’s concern

Cross’ decision to have his dreadlocks cut set tongues wagging on social media.

It all started when Saskay told Cross that the hair looked unkempt and it would be better for him to have it cut.

Expressing his genuine affection for her, Cross wasted no time in pleading with Tega to get rid of the dreadlocks.

This, however, stirred controversy on social media, with many users likening their situation to that of biblical characters Samson and Delilah.

Source: Legit.ng