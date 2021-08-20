It is clear that quite a lot of ladies in the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye house have a crush on Cross but he has eyes for another

A video of the moment Saskay disclosed to him how unkempt his dreads looked because he doesn't take care of it has surfaced online

Without wasting time, Cross employed the services of Tega to get rid of the hair for him and different reactions have followed online

Despite the fact that a number of ladies are after fellow housemate Cross in the Big Brother Naija house, looks like it is only one woman that will get him if she wants.

Social media went abuzz with reactions after Cross got rid of his dreads, apparently because of the comment Saskay made.

Nigerians react as Cross cuts his hair Photo credit: @bigbronaija/@gistspill

Source: Instagram

Delilah made him do it

In a video sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, Saskay had a conversation with Cross about his hair.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to the model, the young man doesn't take care of his hair well enough and the dreads look unkempt because of the undergrowth.

After Cross confessed that he doesn't know how to take care of dreads, Saskay urged him to go to a salon where they would treat his hair well if he decided to rock dreads again.

Saskay however told Cross to take his time and think about her comment.

Watch the video below:

It appeared that Cross didn't have to think about it for a long time as another video of Tega getting rid of his dreads for him surfaced online.

Nini who seems to have a thing for Cross was spotted reassuring him as Tega made funny comments.

Watch the video below:

Cross' handler also shared a photo of the moment Tega cut his hair on his Instagram page.

See post below:

Reactions

Quite a number of fans were not pleased that Cross got rid of his dreads just because of Saskay's comment.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

Esta_dupe:

"To me, she actually made a very silly comment.. you don’t know what one feels about themselves for you to talk down at his hair that way!! Nah girl!! I hope she agrees to date him after all the conditions sha."

Ama.sewa:

"Everybody wants Cross but we all knows who he wants. E chokeee!"

Its.ama202:

"Delilah have deceived him ohhhh."

_____gina___girl:

"Still looks good but i'm not happy he did it for saskay. Lively cross is more fun alone than with boring saskay. I don't want him doing like Saga."

Superior_bankeyp:

"Delilah cut Samson hair."

Official_ademat:

"Saskay effect."

Collme_cece:

"It’s nice but the fact that he was asked to do it that’s what I hate."

Saskay lambasts Cross

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Saskay has established her boundary with fellow housemate Cross.

Biggie provided music during their Jacuzzi party and it was in one of the dancing moments that Cross overstepped his boundary with Saskay.

Saskay and Liquorose were dancing side by side with Cross behind them and he playfully smacked her behind.

Saskay spun swiftly and went full physical as she demanded what gave Cross the audacity to touch her in that mannner.

Source: Legit