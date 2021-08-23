Armed bandits have carried out an attack in the Adabka village in Bukkuyum local government area of Zamfara state

A resident of the village stated that no member of the community was skilled during the midnight raid

Several communities in Zamfara and other Northern Nigerian states have come under attack from bandits

Adabka, Zamfara state - Bandits in Zamfara state have carried out a daring attack on the palace of the district head of Adabka in the Bukkuyum local government area of the state.

According to The Punch, during the attack that occurred by 12.30 am on Saturday, August 22, the bandits kidnapped the district head, Alhaji Nafiu Shehu.

A resident of the town, Alhaji Mohammed Nasir, told the newspaper on the telephone that the bandits were armed with AK-47 rifles.

He said:

“It was very surprising, these gunmen only entered into the District Head’s palace and whisked him and his maid away without abducting or killing anybody.

“We were all surprised. People were running helter-skelter on sighting the bandits who were carrying AK-47 rifles, but they did touch anybody.''

According to Channels TV, a source said the bandits were able to attack because the mobile police unit that was stationed in the village was moved out of the community recently.

When contacted about the incident, the police spokesperson in Zamfara state, Mohammed Shehu, neither confirmed nor denied the report.

He said:

“I will get back to you.''

But was yet to contact the Punch newspaper As of the time of filing this report was published.

Banditry: 17 Sokoto Communities Relocate to Niger Republic

Meanwhile, the Daily Trust newspaper is reporting that over 50,000 residents of 17 communities in Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto state have relocated to the Niger Republic due to incessant bandits’ attacks.

According to the report, the information was disclosed by the member representing Sabon Birni North constituency at the Sokoto state House of Assembly, Aminu Almustapha Boza.

Boza said the villagers are currently taking refuge at Tudun Sunnah village, Gidan Runji local government in Maradi state of Niger Republic.

Bandits betrayed - Katsina says

In another news, the Katsina state government has disclosed that paying ransoms to bandits and kidnappers is a waste of efforts and public funds.

According to the state's commissioner for security matters, Ibrahim Ahmed Katsina, the government at a time offered amnesty to abductors and armed criminals but along the line, it did not work because they went back to their evil activities.

Katsina told Leadership on Thursday, August 19, that the betrayal was part of what necessitated Governor Aminu Bello Masari's call to the people for self-defence.

