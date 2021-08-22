Popular Nollywood actor, Walter Anga, has taken to social media to celebrate 12 years of marriage with his wife

The film star shared new photos alongside throwback photos together as he described his wife as a beautiful gift

The lovely couple are blessed with four children - three boys and a beautiful girl whom they welcomed in 2019

Sunday, August 22, 2021, marked the 12th wedding anniversary of Walter Anga and his beautiful wife, Esther.

The actor shared photos to mark their 12th wedding anniversary. Photo credit: @walteranga

Source: Instagram

Walter Anga celebrates wife

The famous Nollywood actor took to his Instagram page to share some heartwarming new photos alongside old ones with his wife in honour of their day.

Anga described the years as 12 days, adding that his wife is a beautiful gift given to him.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Read the full message below:

"12 wonderful years together seems like 12days because you made sure every moment was a memorable experience…You are truly a beautiful gift to me and I will always appreciate you @tyresetroy "

See the actor's post below:

Walter Anger on situation of the country

Some months ago, the 43-year-old took to social media to bemoan the challenges people are facing in Nigeria.

Sharing a photo, he reacted to the increase in the price of sachet water popularly known as 'pure water' which he stated had gone up to N20 per sachet.

The actor pondered on how the common man was expected to survive when he could barely afford to pay for light and shelter.

Paul Okoye' failed marriage

Defunct Psquare member, Paul Okoye's failed marriage with now-estranged wife, Anita Okoye, has since gone viral on social media.

In a new report carried by Instablog, the mother of three allegedly demanded $15,000 (N7.8M) monthly as spousal support.

According to the blogsite, part of the documents in the petition she filed before an Abuja High Court reads:

"Payment of a monthly maintenance sum of $15,000.00 (N7.8m) for the general welfare, education and health of the three children of the union who are presently in schools in the United States of America until they are of age."

Source: Legit