The Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) has been ranked as the third-best polytechnic in Nigeria

This was announced in the Year 2021 Webometric latest ranking for polytechnic and colleges of technologies in the country

Prominent Lagosians have, therefore, lauded the governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the great achievement

Ikeja, Lagos - The Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has been commended by eminent individuals for ensuring qualitative education across the state.

Legit.ng reports that the commendations followed the emergence of Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) as the third-best polytechnic in Nigeria, according to the Year 2021 Webometric latest ranking for polytechnic and colleges of technologies in the country.

LASPOTECH attains 3rd best poly's status.

According to the ranking result recently released by the body, the best polytechnic in Nigeria is Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) followed by Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, which came second, while the LASPOTECH rated 3rd best among the 50 ranked institutions in the country.

Speaking on the criterion of the ranking process, the management of Webometric, a leading institution ranking organisation based in Spain stated that four (4) ranking factors determined the top-ranking academic citadel these includes; openness rank, impact rank, presence rank, and excellence rank.

According to a statement signed by the special adviser to the governor on education, Barr. Tokunbo Wahab, those four factors were the criterion used to determine which polytechnic tops the chart above all others in Nigeria.

He said:

"Webometric ranking of the World Universities/ Institutions is an initiative of the Cybermetrics Lab, a research group belonging to the Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Cientificas (CSIC), the largest Public Research body in Spain."

Wahab expressed happiness that LASPOTECH is bouncing back to its rightful position, notes that the State government's general reform of the education sector is beginning to yield positive results.

Wahab recalled that the Lagos State University (LASU) under Governor Sanwo Olu administration in the Year 2020 was also rated as the second-best University in Nigeria and one of the best 100 Universities in the world.

The special adviser hinted that the governor had given a marching order to ensure that LASU is repositioned to become a first choice University in the whole of Africa as regards quality researches and academic excellence churned out.

Adding unequivocally that his Office would do its best to ensure that the vision is realized in record time.

Wahab, who expressed optimism that two new state universities would soon be activated any moment from now, noted that LASU alone could not meet the demand for University admission by students, in an emerging Smart City like Lagos with an estimated population of over 22 million people.

In the same vein, the Oba of Igbogbo Kingdom, Oba Semiudeen Orimadegun Kasali commended the State government for its efforts in transforming the education of the state to make it ranks among the best in the world.

The royal majesty commended Governor Sanwolu for prioritizing youth development and empowerment in his administration's T.H.E.M.E.S development agenda, adding that the proposed upgrade of the LASPOTECH to University of Science and Technology and two Colleges of Education in the State to the University of Education is a testament of Governor Sanwo Olu government's commitment to quality education, research development and technological innovations in the State.

The traditional ruler while assuring the governor of the support of the State's traditional institutions on the proposed Varsities, commended the leadership of the State House of Assembly for backing the executives' reforms agenda with quality legislations.

While also commending the state government for promoting the growth of education in the state, the permanent secretary, office of the special adviser on education, Adeniran Kasali, said the emergence of LASPOTECH as the third-best polytechnic in the country is in line with Governor Sanwo Olu administration's third pillar of the state's development agenda, which is education and Technology, adding that, more laurels are on the way in other critical sectors that the State government had performed excellently well.

The rector LASPOTECH, Nurudeen Olaleye, while expressing his unfettered joy over the honour done the institution by the new ranking, commended the state government for upgrading facilities in the school.

Olaleye noted that the management, staff and students of the polytechnic have resolved to dedicate the feat to the state governor, Babajide Sanwolu whom he said was the architect of the glory.

Lagos Assembly plans laws to establish two universities

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that two bills seeking the establishment of two tertiary institutions, a University of Education and a University of Science and Technology, in Lagos were deliberated upon at the state House of Assembly on Thursday, July 1.

It was reported that the speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, said the bills, having scaled its second reading on the floor of the House, were committed to the Committee on Education (tertiary).

A member of the House, Bisi Yusuff, argued that the bill for a law to provide for the establishment of the University of Education, Lagos (UNEDLAG) was important as he suggested that it should also have provision for pre-degree programmes.

