Indiefoxx's biography: why has the streamer been banned so often?

Indiefoxx is a popular Twitch streamer, singer, and social media star. She attracted a lot of public interest for getting six bans from Twitch in only six months.

The streamer began her Twitch career in 2017 and garnered over two million followers on the platform until her ban occurred. Find out all about Indiefoxx's life in her bio.

Profile summary

Full name: Jenelle Dagres

Jenelle Dagres Nickname: Indiefoxx

Indiefoxx Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: March 20, 1995

March 20, 1995 Age: 26 (As of 2021)

26 (As of 2021) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: United States

United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Greek/German/French/Taiwanese

Greek/German/French/Taiwanese Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'7"

5'7" Height in centimetres: 170.2

170.2 Weight in pounds: 127.9

127.9 Weight in kilograms: 58

58 Body measurements in inches: 34-26-33

34-26-33 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-66-84

86-66-84 Shoe size: 6 (US)

6 (US) Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Profession: Singer, Twitch streamer, social media personality

Indiefoxx's biography

The streamer was born on March 20, 1995, in the United States. Her birth name is Jenelle Dagres. As of 2021, Indiefoxx's age is 26.

Indiefoxx's Twitch career

Dagres started as a Twitch streamer in January 2017. She named her channel Indiefoxx, and the name has stuck as her online identity. She has done IRL and Just Chatting streams on her channel. Her channel had over two million followers before it was banned on June 29, 2021.

Why was the Twitch streamer banned?

The streamer was banned from Twitch for the first time on January 29, 2021, for wearing revealing clothes in a hot tub, popularly referred to as "hot-tub streams". Twitch considered the content inappropriate for a particular age group of the platform's users. The ban was lifted after three days.

After she was banned the first time, Indiefoxx has received many more bans from Twitch. She was banned for the second time on February 1, 2021, reportedly for streaming while having the names of her subscribers written on her body while dressed in lingerie. She was unbanned after three days.

The streamer had her third temporary ban from Twitch on February 23, 2021, for one day. She again got a three-day ban between 7th and 10th April for allegedly "selling or attempting to sell Twitch services or features".

Indiefoxx got her fifth ban on June 19, 2021. She was banned alongside other Twitch streamers, including Amouranth, for streaming controversial "ASMR Meta" streams. The streams were considered inappropriate for a particular age group of Twitch users. The ban lasted three days.

Indiefoxx banned again

The most recent ban that the streamer received seems to be the most severe of all the bans. The ban happened on June 29, 2021, and has not been lifted yet as of writing.

The reason for the latest ban was not clearly stated, and neither was the period within which it will last. With the latest ban, Indiefoxx reportedly lost her Twitch partnership. She has not talked about the ban since it happened.

The streamer has been banned a total of six times in 2021. Since the ban, Jenelle has been selling her Twitch clips from her suspended account at NFTs.

Indiefoxx's hypocrisy

The streamer was labelled hypocritical after an old tweet of hers on equality resurfaced and was commented on in April 2021. Her sentiments back in 2017 were that Twitch supports females who sell their bodies for money and that the platform should require women to dress in T-shirts and pants to compete on the same playing field as men.

People were labelling Jenelle as hypocritical because in her recent streams, especially her "hot-tub streams," she was wearing revealing clothes and had quite suggestive content.

Indiefoxx's music career

Dagres is also a singer. She sings in a duo band known as Desert Drive. The band has released many songs, such as No One's Gonna Love You and Don't Let Me Hold You Back. She has also done several music streams on her Twitch channel.

In addition, Jenelle is a social media personality. She set up a YouTube channel in 2011, where she posts exclusive paid content. Dagres also has an OnlyFans profile. She has worked with several brands to promote their products on her social profiles.

Indiefoxx is a successful Twitch streamer, singer, and social media personality based in Los Angeles, USA. She has been the recipient of six bans from Twitch in 2021, but she continues to bloom in her life on social media and other areas of her career.

