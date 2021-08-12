Creative Spotify playlist names for all kinds of music lovers

Spotify is a popular music platform where millions of people listen to their favourite songs and have an option to save them to their library. There is also a handy opportunity to create a playlist filled with songs you love or grouping tracks of the same genre together. What are some interesting playlist names that you can use?

People who enjoy being organized like giving interesting titles to their playlists. You can compile a specific list of tracks for any occasion, no matter if it is a fun party, a quiet morning jog, or a road trip.

If you are one of those music lovers who are excited about every song compilation of yours and wants to share it with others, here are some awesome playlist name ideas for your entertainment.

What should I name my playlist on Spotify?

In case you are having a hard time coming up with the title of your music compilation, fear not - we are here to help you.

There are various types of playlist names you can use, ranging from funny and creative to serious and poetic. They can also be specific to the genre of music that this playlist consists of.

Funny playlist names

Check out some hilarious and creative playlist names that you can put to use. They are clever, witty and will make people appreciate your sense of humour.

Songs that make no sense

Listen, don't read

Singles feeling heartbreak

Songs with nothing but beat drops

Idk what to call this playlist, but it's fun

Songs ruined by TikTok

Songs that make studying s*ck less

POV: you are really rich

You are a mean girl in the 2000s

My emo phase

Say cheese

404 not found

Smelly cat

Big Brother is watching you

Prince cheeseburger

I love pizza

My inner demons

Plastic Barbie doll

They stole my idea

Highway to hell

Creative playlist names

Fill your life with a little creativity by giving an exciting name to your music list.

Honeysuckle daydream

Paris lights

Aurora Borealis

Tangerine glow

Dragon's blood

Cellophane rainbow

Sugary euphoria

Soft violet clouds

Amaryllis petals

Midnight glitter

Cotton castle

F a r a w a y

Angel dust

Brain waves

Morningstar

Sad playlist names

Sometimes we all feel a little bit sad due to heartbreak or many other reasons. In these times, music comes to your rescue.

A hole inside my heart

Crying at a party

Therapy session

In my feels

Drowning

Full of despair

Sad tunes

It will rain

Gonna get over you

Heartbreaker

I won't give up

Bad day

Losing hope

I miss you

3 am

Mixed feelings

Sad 2 see you go

Silence of tears

Rainy nights

Echoes and silence

Aesthetic playlist names

These cool playlist names will be very fitting for the aesthetic compilations.

Usually, they carry a specific vibe so that the person who listens to these songs can feel like they are in a particular situation.

It's summer 1983, you fell in love somewhere in northern Italy

Vintage playlist but you're a teenager in love

Songs that make you feel like a misunderstood villain

Songs for when you're growing up too fast

Late night vibes

A cottagecore folk mix for fairies

Dark royalty core aesthetic playlist

Songs to listen while thinking of someone

A playlist that will make you feel like the main character

A light academia classical study playlist

Rock playlist names

You can have a look at these rock music playlist names that are imaginative and will make people want to listen to your timeless rock songs.

Viral dreams

Progressive rock ballads

Chains of Angel

Solid rock for summer

A look back at metal

Break Guitar Solos

Cave of Rock & Roll

Highway Selects

90s Joys

The celebrated rock stars

Rap playlist names

Check out these playlist name ideas for rap songs that sound fresh and modern.

Feeling gangsta

Dope songs

Be easy, be free

That's a rap

Sicko mode

Drinks on me

Str8 vibin'

Preparing to fly

Lighter ride

Get lit, stay lit

What do you name an indie playlist?

Indie tracks are people's jam lately, so there is a high chance that listeners will get interested in your indie song compilation.

Chillout Alternative

Discover Covers

The sound of sunshine

Garage funk

Journey to idk.

Feel-Good Indie

Fresh Indie

Future Hyperpop

Gold Metropolis

New Outliers

Country playlist names

Here are some names for playlists that contain country music. It never goes out of style and is always popular among people.

Yee to my Haw

Livin' the farm life

Country Tunes

Land for Miles

Cowboy like me

That Southern accent

Old Country Love

Romanticizing Life

Stories of country life

Storytellers of the past

R&B playlist names

We bring you some good playlist names for R&B tracks that will make you dance. They are a good fit for a dance class or a party with friends.

Vibes

Really be vibin' doe

All day, every day

Dancing the night away

Jamming out to

Best bops

All time bops

Feeling GOOD

Unlikely youth

Mega hit crash

Summer beach party

Teen mixtape

Grunge playlist names

Check out the best playlist names for grunge songs. This genre has a lot of dedicated admirers.

Skateboarding at night

It's not a phase, mom, it's a lifestyle

Back in the days

Daydreamin'

Windows down

Things I can't say out loud

Entire life crisis

Sad hours

Unspoken thoughts

I saw you in a dream

You're unique

To the end of time

Pulsations of the stars

Do you feel music?

Angel of the morning

My comfort zone

My lonely days

Say goodbye to our galaxy

The future stars today, not tomorrow

Hold me in your arms

When the soul listens

A couple of hours after sunset

Stars are always dancing

Out of control

That night I looked at you

Sassy playlist names

Do you want to feel like you are on top of the world? Create a playlist with sassy and confident songs about self-love.

Queen Music

Happy as hell

Too cool for school

Tough times don't last

Liberating

Strong hits

Girl Power

Songs that make you feel like a baddie

You're the badass female character

I can't talk right now, I'm doing hot girl things

These creative Spotify playlist names will be the first step to creating unforgettable song compilations that you and other people will enjoy.

