Popular Nigerian designer and celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani, has once again set tongues wagging on social media with yet another astounding design.

When it comes to creating amazing pieces that will have you standing out, best believe that the Tiannah CEO is your go-to.

With Lawani, be rest assured to get all the attention that comes with being 'extra' when you rock a Tiannah look.

The stylist unveiled her new look. Photo credit: @tiannahsplacempire

Just recently, the fashion entrepreneur unveiled one of her latest creations and it is indeed, jaw-dropping.

The look which is a 4-in-one saw each photo of Lawani in all four looks juxtaposed alongside the other in a recent Instagram upload.

The gold-coloured dress with heavy applique around the bustline downwards shows Lawani rocking it as a ball gown, a fit-and-flare dress, as a catsuit and then as a mermaid dress.

Dress transformation

When it comes to impressive dress transformations, there are undoubtedly levels to it, and a fashion lover currently trending on social media has reminded people just how much fun dressing up can be.

Rather than spend money on two different outfits to get certain looks, why not have both dresses made into one convertible look that you can switch up whenever you like?

Well, it appears this is exactly what this stylish woman did and we are totally here for it! In the video sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram as shared by Asoebi Styles, the lady is seen walking and stripping off parts of the dress.

More dress transformations

The beauty of fashion is the unending and numerous ways of styling to suit one's personal taste. And this is something many fashionistas are all too aware of. One of such people is Nigerian celebrity fashion stylist, Miu London.

The talented fashion lover who is the official stylist and personal shopper for Mavin fast-rising star, Ayra Starr, shares tips from time to time on social media.

One of her videos shared on Instagram shows London transforming a more or less basic evening dress into a flirty look, using just a string.

