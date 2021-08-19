Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has announced he is turning a new leaf

According to the effeminate social media celebrity, he will no longer respond to negative comments and will only focus on his business

His post comes shortly after an Instagram blog alleged that Tonto Dikeh’s new man cheated on her

It appears Nigerian male Barbie, Idris Okuneye, is gunning for a drama-free life as seen in his latest Instagram post.

Bobrisky turns a new leaf

Popularly known as Bobrisky, the 29-year-old recently shared a post in which he drew the attention of his followers to the lack of controversy concerning him.

According to the crossdresser, if the topic is not about money or business, he will no longer involve himself.

Bobrisky who is known for his clap backs added that he will also ignore negative comments on his page and instead, will block the trolls.

In his words:

“I am now a new Bob, haven’t you guys noticed? If you aren’t talking about money and business, I’m never giving you my attention!!!! Even in my comment sections too, I stopped replying negative comments. I just block and move on.”

See post below:

Prince Kpokpogri's alleged leaked audio

This comes barely a day after Tonto Dikeh’s newfound relationship with Delta state politician, Prince Kpokpogri made the headlines over cheating allegations.

According to a controversial anonymous blog, Gist Lover, the politician is cheating on Dikeh’s with several other women and often talks ill about the actress behind her back.

The blogger went on to release an audio recording of a conversation between Kpokpogri and another lady.

Reacting to this, the politician tagged the audio recording as fake, adding that he would hold a live Instagram session to address the damning allegations and even help me distinguish between a real and fake voice.

Tonto Dikeh bags another award

The Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh wasted no time in exercising her bragging rights, as she added a new award to her shelf.

As seen in a video shared on her Instagram page, the screen goddess was honoured for her impact building in society.

The award plaque was labelled “Impact builder personality award 2021.”

