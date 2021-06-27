Instagram comedian Sydney Talker has completed an important phase of his life and many have joined him in celebrating

The much-loved skit maker completed his four-year programme from UNIBEN and he excitedly shared the news on social media

Sydney joined fellow coursemates for a signing out ceremony as they bade farewell to the university

Social media celebrity Sydney Egere aka Sydney Talker has taken to social media with an important life update for his fans and followers.

The young comedian finally completed his four-year programme at the University of Benin City (UNIBEN) and he couldn’t hide his excitement at the achievement.

Recall that fans had expressed concern for the skit-maker in the past as he wasn’t putting out as many videos as he does.

Skit-maker Sydney Talker completes degree programme at UNIBEN. Photo: @syndeytalker

Source: Instagram

A visit to his official Instagram page shows that his last skit was posted about four weeks ago.

Well, it appears the time away from the set was spent preparing for his final exams. The comedian flooded his Instastory channel with photos from the official signing-out ceremony in his school.

Sydney was spotted alongside other coursemates who rocked white shirts that had been appended with different signatures.

Check out the pictures below:

Comedian Sydney Talker, coursemates sign out from UNIBEN. Photo: @sydneytalker

Source: Instagram

Fans celebrate with Sydney Talker

As expected, fans of the comedian also joined him in celebrating his latest achievement. Read what some of them had to say below:

oyorofriday_official said:

"With all the money they’re still grabbing the degrees. School no be scam last last!!! Congratulations bro."

oma_.xo said:

"Congrats dearie more wins."

amarachiozioma92 said:

"Congrats Sydney unto d next phase."

l.tobiloba said:

"Congratulations. Education isn’t a scam. This guys know the importance of education."

kvnggenerous said:

"Congratulations but he just sign out now final exams result never comot sha God will finish his doing (Amen)."

