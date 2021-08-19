Vector has shared an update about a young Lagos boy called Seye who was in tears because of the rapper

Seye, a big fan of the rapper, waited to get an autograph from him but later realised Vector had left his school

A video of heartbroken Seye was spotted on social media and Nigerians called upon the rapper to make it up to the boy

Rapper Vector has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment he visited one of his young die-hard fans called Seye.

A video was recently spotted on social media and it showed Seye crying profusely in a car. The young boy revealed that rapper Vector visited their school, but sadly, he couldn't get an autograph by the time he left.

The video got many Nigerians emotional and they appealed to the rapper to fulfil Seye's wish.

Rapper Vector finally meets his young fan. Photos: @vectorthaviper

Seye finally meets rapper Vector

In the video Vector shared online, he was spotted in the house of Seye. According to the rapper, he decided to surprise the young boy on his birthday.

The young boy was excited the moment he spotted the rapper and his friends outside his house. He confidently shook them one after the other and led them inside his home.

As soon as they settled in Seye's sitting room, the young boy was seen beside Vector, his arm around his neck with a big smile on his face as they had a small chat.

Vector did not go to Seye's house without a gift as he was later spotted writing on a Marvel bag. The rapper then read out what he wrote,

"Seye sorry this autograph took this long. Happy birthday."

He then handed the bag to his little fan who proudly lifted it up as he was captured with a camera.

Nigerians shower praises on Vector

aggiedada:

"I just like this Vector guy sha."

dolapo.xo:

"Awww. Bless him."

djbign:

"I knew you would come through."

highfeey:

"God bless him. the kind of celebrities we want."

emmaohmagod:

"I too trust Vector..even if the boy dey Antarctica he go find am go."

iamthatpj:

"Well done my G !!!! Bigs up."

awosunleabidoye:

"I know vector will still look for this young boy.lafiaji no dey carry last."

