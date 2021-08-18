AGF Abubakar Malami (SAN) has filed an application seeking to vacate the order restraining the arrest of Sunday Igboho

The counsel representing the AGF, Abdullah Abubakar, on Wednesday, August 18 informed the court that he had filed a preliminary objection on the matter

Ladiran Akintola, the presiding judge, said the order still subsists and adjourned the case until August 30

Oyo state, Ibadan- The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, has filed an application before an Oyo state high xourt seeking to vacate the order preventing the arrest of Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho, and freezing of his bank accounts.

The Cable reports that at the resumed hearing on Wednesday, August 18, Abdullah Abubakar, the counsel representing the AGF, informed the court that he had filed a preliminary objection on the matter.

Abubakar could not move his application, having filed his processes out of time. According to him, the delay was because he was not briefed on the matter at the appropriate time. He, therefore, pleaded with the court to grant him an extension of time.

Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami has filed an application against court order restraining Sunday Igboho’s arrest. Photo credit: Abubakar Malami, SAN, Sunday Igboho

Source: Facebook

The counsel to the DSS, T. A. Nurudeen informed the court that he has responded to the processes served on him by Sunday Igboho’s counsel, Yomi Aliyu, SAN, Saharareporters further reports.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In his response, Aliyu said the processes filed by the AGF were incompetent, adding that the respondent has exceeded the five days stipulated by the law to respond after the receipt of the originating summon.

He urged the court to grant the application adding that time was of the essence in a fundamental human rights suit.

Akintola however granted the application for extension of time and awarded N50,000 against the AGF.

Akintola said the order restraining the respondents from arresting, intimidating and freezing Igboho’s accounts still subsist until it is vacated by the court.

He adjourned the case until August 30 for the hearing in the application.

Abubakar says Nigeria can’t break

Meanwhile, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Nigeria's former military leader, has sent a warning message to the leaders of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and the Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, to shelve their secession plan.

He spoke in Abuja on Thursday, August 12, during the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Legacy Dialogue 2021 organised by the Ibrahim and Maryam Babangida Library and Museum.

The former head of state said that unity in diversity among people of different religious, ethnic and cultural backgrounds is a blessing to the country.

Source: Legit.ng