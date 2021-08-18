Music star Becca and her husband, Tobi Sanni Daniel, are celebrating their third wedding anniversary

The singer took to her social media page telling fans what they had planned for the special occasion

According to the Ghanaian singer, they are headed to Paris where she fell in love with her husband

Ghanaian songstress Becca, born Rebecca Akosua Acheampong, and her Nigerian husband Tobi Sanni Daniel have been married for three years already.

In celebration of their third wedding anniversary, the couple is travelling to Paris, the capital of France, on a vacation.

The news of the anniversary trip was revealed by Becca as she shared a loved-up photo with Tobi on social media.

Becca and her husband are celebrating their 3rd wedding anniversary Photo: @beccaafrica

The photo shows Becca and Tobi finely dressed and smiling while he held her left hand.

According to Becca, her husband who organised the trip to France had initially tricked her that they were travelling to Nigeria.

She came back to the house to pack a few things for the trip because she had been told they would be travelling with their two-year-old daughter and her nanny.

But when they got to the airport, she was surprised by her husband after he handed over boarding passes to France.

Becca revealed that she was not excited because she was travelling to Paris but she is excited because the city happens to be where she fell in love with Tobi.

Recounting that first night, Becca revealed that they had an argument and it was after the quarrel that she realised how much she needed Tobi in her life.

She further thanked her husband for paying attention and looking after her saying:

" ...I thank you for every tiny little detail you pay attention to. The way you look after me, spoil me and make me feel like the luckiest girl in the world. I hope this 3rd anniversary leads us to our 100th in Jesus name. Happy Anniversary to us!"

See Becca's post on Instagram below:

