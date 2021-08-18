Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate, Yerins has got people gushing over season 5 ex-housemate, Nengi

The young man who was part of the first set of evicted housemates on the show was warmly welcomed back home by the ivory beauty

Yerins during the conversation disclosed that the feeling he got from the being on the show is a once in a lifetime feeling

Big Brother Naija season 6 so far has evicted 5 housemates from the house, one of which was polymath, Yerins.

Yerins, Beatrice and Niyi left during the first eviction show and as expected have moved on with life outside the house.

In a video sighted on Instagram, Yerins was spotted having a conversation with Lockdown housemate, Nengi via video call.

The young man who was all smiles looked excited to be talking to the beauty queen as they gisted about his time in the house.

According to him, his time on the show was amazing and the feeling he got from it is a once in a lifetime kind of feeling.

He intends to make the most of the short exposure he got on the show.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Nengi's gesture towards the young man warmed hearts and a lot of people praised her openness.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

Beatrice left Yerins in shock

The Shine Ya Eyes season of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show picked up fully on Sunday, July 25, as 11 ladies joined guys who had already made their entry a day before.

Shortly after the live show, 28-year-old Beatrice was joined by one of the male housemates, a medical doctor, Yerins, who assisted her in settling into the house.

However, in the middle of their conversation, Beatrice pointed out that she likes Yerin’s set of naturally brown teeth.

Yerins, however, was caught off-guard about the compliment as he didn’t know what to say for a few seconds.

