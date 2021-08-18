Islamist militant group, the Taliban, have held their first press conference since seizing power in Afghanistan

Speaking in front of local and international journalists in the capital of Kabul, the Taliban declared an amnesty

The group also vowed to uphold the rights of women, who, in line with sharia law, will be able to work and study

This comes after the insurgents stormed across the country, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, as opposing US-trained security forces were swept away, per a DispatchLIVE report.

In a landmark news conference on Tuesday, August 17, in front of local and international journalists in the country's capital, Kabul, the militant group offered many assurances to Afghan citizens and the world.

No revenge to be taken, women can study and work

According to the Associated Press, the Taliban insisted there will not be any revenge against anyone who worked for or fought with the United States government, which is yet to complete a withdrawal of troops following a 20-year war.

Speaking to the media gathering, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid noted the group would not want to see young, talented individuals leaving the country.

The Deobandi Islamist movement vowed that Afghan women will study and work within “the framework of Islamic law”.

Mujahid's statements, however, contradict the group's previous rule over the country. During their last rule, also governed by Islamic law, the group stopped women from working. Many are, therefore, sceptical they will stick to their pledge.

