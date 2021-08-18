Rihanna put her celebrity status aside and stepped out to pick groceries from a local supermarket

Being a celebrity, Rihanna stepped out looking all hot in some jeans, nice top, accompanied by a nice pearl necklace

The popular musician's fans were impressed and could not help but laud her online for her ''humility''

How can you be a billionaire but still step out for shopping at the grocery store?

Rihanna was spotted shopping for groceries at night. Photo: Rihanna.

Source: Instagram

Well, most of us cannot imagine ourselves doing that but not for the newly-named billionaire musician Rihanna.

The top world musician was on Monday, August 16, spotted doing grocery shopping at night.

Rihanna, being a celebrity, stepped out looking all glamorous even though she had just stopped by for a few groceries.

The world wealthiest female musician dropped her celebrity and monetary status and checked in at the Whole Foods in TriBeCa to pick a few things for her home.

Being a celebrity, Rihanna could not hit the grocery store looking like a pauper.

The songstress was captured on camera looking all fancy in pair of acid-wash jeans with pearls, a preppy jacket, and a New York Yankees baseball hat to compliment the whole look.

Fans impressed by Rihanna

Her appearance at the grocery store wowed most of her worldwide fans who never thought she could hit a random, local store, considering her celebrity status.

The star may have stunned a couple of people but not many who have in the recent past been interacting with her in New York as she enjoyed her summer.

It should be noted that Rihanna has recently been spotted with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky in New York City, enjoying their summer.

The latest development comes about weeks after Rihanna revealed that she took a slow break on his music career to focus on her business.

Short break from music

In June 2019, Rihanna noted that she isn't working on albums the way she used to, but instead, she's been trying to balance her two other businesses, Savage x Fenty and Fenty Beauty—the ones that led to her becoming the billionaire she is now.

Just recently, it was reported how Rihanna's first Fenty fragrance, Fenty Eau de Parfum, sold out in just a few hours.

Naturally, she celebrated in bed with a bowl of caviar served on a silver platter.

Source: Legit Newspaper