A Nigerian Catholic priest who lives in Italy has shared what if feels like doing the job abroad where he currently lives.

The priest was responding to an interviewer who asked him the difference between being a priest abroad and being a priest in Nigeria.

In the video posted on TikTok by Italian Davido, the priest said he lives in Italy and works as Catholic priest.

He noted that he was ordained a priest in Nigeria and that he had already worked for two years being moving to Italy.

According to him, being a priest in Nigeria feels like being a king while being a priest in Italy is more like being a servant.

He said:

"I was a priest for two years before coming here. I was ordained there. Being a priest in Nigeria, you look like a king. Being a priest here feels like a servant. That's the core difference because there are a whole lot of things over here that will make you humble yourself. You come to real terms with life. In the parish or anywhere, you do things yourself. In Nigeria you are the boss, over here you must come down."

Reactions as priest shares his experience in Italy

@cravesby_chi (ABA baker) said:

"Depends, for priest that finds themselves in a big parish, some priest in Nigeria are suffering and are like slaves too."

@peace said:

"The respect you get in Nigeria is 99% because of our rich African culture. this honor is extended to foreign priests. that's how blessed Africa is."

@user7662816399943 said:

"That is exactly Nigerians respect their priest so much."

@Beauty said:

"Very intelligent Rev father, Our good God is your strength.'

@Nique said:

"Dear padre, you are call to serve not to be served . yes we can do some house chose for you and respect you."

@El jeega said:

"They are practicing it right. You are called to serve not the other way round."

@Uche Mba said:

"I agree with him. I visited my priest friend in Rome and I understand what he is saying. The Nigerian priest opened the church prepare the church before the mass. In Nigeria a lot of people do it and the priest arrive as the king that he is."

