Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Teddy A has reacted to Pere’s confrontation with Whitemoney, which happened on Monday, August 16

Addressing the matter in a video, Teddy A said Pere’s action against Whitemoney was uncalled for and it is bullying

He, however, charged his fans to debate the matter. In turn, the fans agreed with him, saying Pere unruly intimidated Whitemoney

Reality TV star Teddy A has joined the list of celebrities that have reacted to Pere’s confrontation with Whitemoney.

It would be recalled that Pere confronted Whitemoney after a game on Monday, August 16.

Teddy A reacts to Pere's confrontation with Whitemoney. Photo Credit: @iamteddya @pereegbiofficial

Source: Instagram

The confrontation, according to the 35-year-old, was because he suspected that Whitemoney whispered something demeaning about him to Angel.

He clarified that he didn’t bully him as widely claimed, as he said he was only trying to adjust his rope, which he claimed was tight when he bent down to challenge Whitemoney.

In spite of the clarification by Pere, Teddy A said it’s disappointing that such happened.

While saying that it’s a normal thing for everyone to mark their territories, the BBNaija Double Wahala housemate maintained that Pere’s act went extreme with bullying.

“Watching the video because I didn’t really see what happened. He’s not that deep, you go to another grown man’s face when there are other people there doing all that. I know it’s an ego thing for everyone to mark their territories, but you don’t do that,” Teddy A cautioned Pere.

Watch the video below:

Fans react

Teddy A’s cautioning of Pere attracted reactions from BBNaija fans, as they also expressed disappointment in the former Shine Ya Eye housemate.

Read some of their reactions below:

Pearlishmasele:

“People should check their dictionaries to get the meaning of bullying/bully. I was watching and what he did is wrong and he even removed his belt as though he wanted to beat him. Intimidation is wrong so wrong.Aint happy with what Pere did at all.”

Touchedbyracheal:

“I think he was just sent in to the house to frustrate people. He must be a soldier.”

_Airneh_:

“It doesn't have to be negative to be content. There can be positive contents.”

Doshelenge1:

“According to his IG handler, Pere did not bully WM. He is lucky. He should try this outside the show. Pere needs to be checked against PTSD. Dude is sick. Pere is sick.”

Officaljennycares:

“I feel irritated by his attitude, so much pride. I can't wait to see leave the show.”

Janenifemi:

“They said it’s not bullying o since he didn’t touch him. My own definition of bully is intimidating someone…maybe I no sabi book again. I just weak for the matter.”

Princessdavids__:

“He bullied and disrespected WM, even when they kept saying it’s Angel that asked the question. I feel is a personal attack to get WM react and get disqualified.”

