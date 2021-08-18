The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that it would not relent in its suit to sack Governor Mai Mala Buni from office

Emeka Etiaba, the PDP counsel, who made this known on Tuesday, August 17, said that Buni must vacate his seat

Damagum, the PDP candidate during the 2019 governorship candidate in Yobe state, had distanced himself from the suit filed by his party against Buni

FCT, Abuja - For distancing himself from a suit seeking to unseat Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the decision of its 2019 governorship candidate in the state, Umar Damagum.

The Nation reports that the PDP said it would exclude Damagum and his running mate, Baba Abba Aji, from the suit.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the court to sack Buni as Yobe governor. Credit: APC

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that this was made known on Tuesday, August 17, by the counsel to the PDP, Emeka Etiaba (SAN).

Buni defeated Damagum by 64% in 2019

The report noted that Buni of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the election by scoring 444,013 votes - 81.26% to defeat Damagum, who polled 95,703 or 17.52%.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The PDP had approached the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, asking it to sack the governor for taking up another political position as the APC caretaker chairman.

The PDP claimed in a four-page originating summons that the Yobe state governor’s office and that of the deputy governor had become vacant after Buni took up the APC appointment.

It asked the court to replace Buni and his deputy, Idi Gubana with Damagum, and Aji, arguing that combining the governor’s office with another executive position violated section 183 of the constitution.

Channels TV also reports that The PDP asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to effect the removal of Governor Buni as the governor of Yobe state.

The party prayed the court to make the governor appear before it and defend whether or not he ceased to be governor by accepting to be the caretaker committee chairman of the APC.

PDP chieftain denies asking court to sack Buni as Yobe governor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that ambassador Damagum, the Yobe state's gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in the 2019 elections, distanced himself from a suit seeking the removal of Governor Buni.

It was reported that Damagum said in Damaturu that he only got to know about the suit while watching the news by 8 pm on Thursday, August 12.

The PDP chieftain added that he has not contacted or briefed any lawyer to institute a case on his behalf on the matter in question.

Damagum said he suspected some disgruntled All Progressives Congress (APC) members following the last ward congress and PDP elements may be behind the suit to unsettle Governor Buni.

Source: Legit