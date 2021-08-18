Adesokan Timilehin is a talented Nigerian artist that is promoting the African culture with his creativity

The young man made agbada from wood and photos of the beautiful work of art have lit up social media

Many have taken to social media to commend Timilehin for his creativity as some noted that the agbada should be sold for a good sum of money

A talented Nigerian sculptor identified as Adesokan Timilehin has made a Yoruba traditional attire popularly called agbada from wood.

Photos of the young man were shared on social media and the beautiful artwork has been appreciated by Nigerians.

The young man has been commended on social media for his creativity. Photo credit: @gossipmillnaija

Source: Instagram

In the photos that were shared on Instagram by @gossipmillnaija, Timilehin could be seen carving the wood and transforming it into a beautiful artwork that has wowed social media users.

Taking a look at the photos, one wouldn't be wrong to say Timilehin is a genius that needs to be celebrated for promoting the African culture with his creativity.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Many celebrate the young man

Nigerians soon flooded the comment section of the post on Instagram to commend the young man for his creativity.

Reacting to the adorable photos, an Instagram user with the handle @olajumokeella said:

"Made for men of timber and caliberelebrate the young artist."

@_ixaint commented:

"If he sells this below N1m,i go vex."

@realsarahemmanuel wrote:

"Nice work,but who wan wear am."

@sophie_nells said:

"Beautiful and creative."

@demi.ache commented:

"Some people get talent shaaaa, my own head na stone na only money I sabi."

Nigerian man makes sculpture with screws

In other news, a Nigerian man identified as Segun Akano is the only artist in the country that makes sculptures with screws.

Speaking with Legit TV, he said he decided to make sculptures with screws because he wanted to be identified with something unique.

According to Akano, the idea came to him in the middle of the night and he immediately acted on it.

Akano later found out that artists in other countries were also executing the idea.

He said Nigeria has not got to a point where art is totally accepted, adding that he wants artists to be more appreciated in the country.

Source: Legit.ng News