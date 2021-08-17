A 27-year-old man identified as Peter Kipkorir said he has never met his father but was once told that he died in 2007

The 27-year-old Kenyan third born in a family of four said he is the breadwinner of the four siblings

Kipkorir's mum passed on in 2005 after a short illness; the young man said he wants to be adopted

A 27-year-old man has opened up about his struggles to belong in a family and now wants to be adopted.

Peter Kipkorir says he yearns to belong to a family. Photo credit: Peter Kipkorir.

Peter Kipkorir said growing up, he only knew his mother and grandmother and has never met his father.

In his words:

"I was born in Narok but I have lived in Nakuru for the past 12 years."

Kipkorir is the third born in a family of four. He said he and his siblings have struggled through life and with no one to look up to. His mother died in 2005 after a short illness.

"I remember it was on a Thursday and the church elders were at home for their weekly prayers. My mom just collapsed and was rushed to hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after," he narrated.

Kipkorir wants to be adopted

Kipkorir works as a house manager in Nakuru.

He told Legit.ng:

"I also double up as a driver for my boss as I manage her house."

As to why he wanted to be adopted, Kipkorir said his heart is broken.

"I just want to belong to a family. My heart is broken, I just need to feel loved."

