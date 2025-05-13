A Nigerian man has expressed displeasure over the amount a loan app told him to repay for a N350k loan he had taken

He stated that borrowing money from that particular loan app is the worst thing anyone could do in life

The angry man mentioned the amount he was told to pay back and used cuss words against the loan application

Social media users have reacted to the amount that a loan app demanded from a Nigerian man as repayment for a loan of N350k he had taken.

The man, @UR_HIGHNES, bitterly lamented the loan app's demand and used cuss words against the loan company.

Amount loan app told man to repay

The loan app told him to repay N700k, which is double the amount he was given. In a tweet on X, he attached screenshots of the messages he had received from the loan app. His tweet read:

"The worst thing for you to do in this life is to borrow money from fair money, I borrowed 350k from fair money and I’m paying back 700k plus. E nor go better for them at all.💔"

Replying his tweet, the man informed netizens that he has repaid the loan. He shared why he did so.

"Bro, my mind nor de at rest since, I just won pay back, make i de at rest."

Man's loan app experience stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:

@Tenmen224 said:

"Lmao."

@IbegbuChib15286 said:

"They’re very greedy , I know how much I paid them back , okach and easimonie.

"I borrowed not more 50 k from them when I was in my final year2023 and I paid back last month not less than 150k each this year. And the worst part is I even borrowed from them again 🥲and still owing."

@Theman24632104 said:

"I will never pay my own unless Nigeria pay all the money they are owning China 🤣."

@onyenoikechukwo said:

"Nah you dey pay back nah.

"Dey play."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who borrowed N8,300 from a loan app had shared how much he paid back after three years.

Man who playfully took loan from app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man who playfully took N10k from a loan app had cried out after seeing how much he would repay.

Narrating how he took the loan, the man said he played around with the OPay third-party loan feature for the first time and saw he could borrow up to N10k. He followed through with the loan application and was credited N10k. The man's post elicited mixed reactions online. His post read:

"🚨For the first time I open my OPAY loan feature just de play with am, I come see say I fit Borrow up to 10k oyana I come press am baba e come drop.🥲 I'm to pay 11,953 April 24th.😔 Right now I'm looking for who to share the money with... Omo."

