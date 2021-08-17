The late former deputy Senate president, Senator Nasiru Ibrahim Mantu, was buried in Abuja on Tuesday, August 17

Mantu's remains were laid to rest at the Gudu Cemetery in Abuja amid tears and wailing from his loved ones and family members

The former federal lawmaker was buried according to the protocols of COVID-19 and Islamic burial rites

Channels TV reports that family members, friends and political associates gathered at the Sheikh Khalid for final prayers before the burial.

It was gathered that the interment was held at the Gudu cemetery also in Abuja.

Why I am filled with pain, regret, ex-vice president Atiku opens up

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the death of Mantu had caused sadness to many Nigerians, especially those from political circles.

One prominent citizen who has expressed deep pain and sadness is Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, who admitted shock over Mantu's demise.

Atiku on Tuesday, August 17, recalled his association with the former senator while he was in the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP) when the former was a leading political pillar in the then Nigeria Republican Convention (NRC).

According to the former presidential candidate, Mantu worked with other politicians to stabilise the emergent democracy during the first tenure of the fourth Republic.

His words:

“Mantu was very central in the management of the frosty relationship between the executive and the legislature in those difficult years of learning the nuances of democratic practice.”

He pointed at Mantu's tenacity as one of the rare qualities that launched him from his humble beginnings to a status of statesmanship.

Ex-deputy Senate president, Ibrahim Mantu, is dead

Mantu was said to have died at the Diff hospital in Abuja. Mantu died at about 2am on Tuesday, August 17, after nine days of sickness and isolation according to a family source who spoke with journalists.

He reportedly fell ill about nine days ago and was receiving treatment at home and he was rushed to the hospital when there was no sign of improvement.

