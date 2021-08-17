The federal government is making progress towards large-scale vaccination against COVID-19 in Nigeria

The government took delivery of more AstraZeneca vaccine doses from the United Kingdom

The United Kingdom on Tuesday donated 699,760 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to the Federal Government.

This is the first tranche of the 1,299,760 expected from the UK Government through the COVAX facility.

Nigeria on Tuesday flagged off the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination with 4 million doses of Moderna vaccine received from the US Government.

Speaking during the official handing over of the vaccines to the Federal Government by the UK Government in Abuja, the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) Dr Faisal Shuaib, said: “I am glad to inform you that last night, we received 699,760 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine donated by the UK Government. We are most grateful to the government and people of the UK for this gesture.

“This vaccine will be deployed immediately to the States (after NAFDAC’s approval), and would be administered as second dose to those who had earlier received only the first dose of the vaccine during the first phase of the vaccination rollout.

“I, therefore, enjoin all those who have received AstraZeneca as first dose to visit the nearest vaccination site to receive the second dose to be assured of full protection.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“We have also received communications from the COVAX facility of an additional 801,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines.

“These doses are a donation from the Canadian Government and would be available for delivery by the end of August.

“It’s storage requirement is the same as most of our routine vaccines at temperatures of +2 degree centigrade to +8 degree centigrade.”

Acting British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Gill Atkinson, said: “The UK was one of the first countries to back COVAX with £548 million. We have consistently pushed for a global effort that helps every country receive the vaccine against COVID-19.

Source: Legit.ng