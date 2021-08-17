Professor Damilola Olawuyi bagged a full professorship at the age of 32 and he has ascribed his success to veteran lawyer Aare Afe Babalola

The young man became the deputy vice-chancellor of Afe Babalola University at 36 and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) at 37

He was the best graduating student of his set at the Igbinedion University; Professor Olawuyi has spoken with Legit.ng

A 37-year-old Nigerian professor, Damilola Olawuyi, has revealed how he bagged a full professorship at the age of 32.

In an interview with Legit.ng's regional reporter, Adeoye Adewunmi, Professor Damilola, who also doubles as the youngest Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN, academic section), ascribed his success and academic achievements to the mentorship of a veteran lawyer Aare Afe Babalola who reached out to him having heard of his academic stint both at the university and law school.

Professor Damilola Olawuyi has accomplished a lot at a young age. Photo credit: Professor Damilola Olawuyi

Source: UGC

The professor, who has also been recently inaugurated on the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) Board, described Aare Afe Babalola as a highly cerebral, versatile and supportive father figure whose love for mentoring young people is unparalleled, adding that his head and brain size have enlarged at least 10 times more since he met Aare Afe Babalola.

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“Through my father figure and mentor, Aare Afe Babalola I have been able to accomplish several professional milestones at a very young age, which includes becoming a full professor of law at 32."

Professor Olawuyi said he became the deputy vice-chancellor of Afe Babalola University at 36 and SAN at 37.

Becoming the best graduating student of his alma mater

He also achieved success at his alma mater as he became the best graduating student of his set at the Igbinedion University.

In his words:

“I became the best graduating student of my whole set at the Igbinedion University graduating with a first class and also becoming one of the best student with a First Class Honours at the Law School too."

His accomplishments opened doors for him

Professor Olawuyi said his accomplishments opened many doors for him both in Nigeria and abroad.

According to him, he got so many scholarships out of the country.

The young achiever said he would continue to avoid setting age limits or targets for anything because God is the ultimate planner and decider.

Legit.ng previously reported that Adesina Lukuman Azeez became the first Professor of mass communication at the University of Ilorin 24 years after he bagged a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) in mass communications at the University of Lagos in 1997.

He said his academic journey to the University of Ilorin was facilitated by his colleague, Dr. Kayode Mustapha, who insisted he must contribute to the building of the department that was just established and the approval was expressly granted by the former vice-chancellor, Professor Ishaq Oloyede.

In his words:

"I agreed with him after a lot of persuasions not knowing that he was just being used to fulfil a destiny. By the time I got to Unilorin with the express approval of the vice-chancellor then, Professor Oloyede, I was the only faculty member with a Ph.D."

7 famous Nigerian professors and their achievements

Legit.ng also reported that Adebayo Adedeji Adedeji made a list of 7 famous Nigerian professors.

Adedeji was a Nigerian economist. Adedeji, who was born on December 21, 1930, became a professor at the age of 36.

He was Nigeria's federal commissioner for economic development and reconstruction from 1971 to 1975.

Source: Legit