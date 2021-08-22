A graduating student has got many talking following the manner in which he showed up on campus

The male graduand stormed Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta dripping in white wear and with armed escort

In the trending video, students made way for him and seemed to bow in amazement as he is body-guarded by an armed policeman

A male graduand marked his signing off from university in style as he stormed campus.

The graduating Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta student arrived the school premises with armed police escort.

An armed policeman opened car door for him to alight from Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

In the video shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the man dressed in white was helped out of the car by an armed police officer.

He was then shielded by a policeman as he proceeded further on foot into the university.

Students expressed awe at his style with many appearing to bow/

Social media reacts

@mcoffee070 commented:

"This is an insult to the entire Nigeria police force NPF. Common na we have security agencies that can handle this kind of services."

@tinywale wrote:

"Very necessary oo ! Especially if na Uniben u Dey graduate from ! U need even tanks and artilleries self ! Dat school badd."

@bam.babycity said:

"The things these students of nowadays are doing ehn, I come dey feel like say na 100 years ago I graduate. Tori, that final year exam period, I no remember say I even make up go school, na to remember all the formula wey I don cram be my goal. These ones are carrying escorts to exam hall. Odikwaegwu."

@codezdaguru remarked:

"You can’t do this when Balogun was VC, that ur escort Na gate them go stop.... nonsense."

Friends storm man's house to spray him money as he graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported friends had stormed a man's house as he graduated to spray him money.

As the young man hugged someone believed to be his father, they started sprayed new N100 notes on him.

They continued until the whole floor was carpeted with money. At a point, the boy knelt down to be prayed for.

Nigerians who reacted to the video said they would really love to have friends who would go out to support them this much.

Source: Legit