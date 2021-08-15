Teanna Trump’s biography: is she related to the former US president?

Keanna Nichele Jones, popularly known as Teanna Trump, is an American adult film actress and model. Teanna has attracted a considerable following through a career only a few can dare to follow.

Teanna Trump has appeared in more than ninety productions and has become one of the most popular adult film industry names. She has been nominated in various categories and feted several awards, including the Best in Sex: AVN Awards in 2020.

Here is everything you need to know about the American adult film star, including details about her personal life.

Profile summary

Real name: Keanna Nichele Jones

Keanna Nichele Jones Nicknames : Teanna Sweet, Trump, Smile, West

: Teanna Sweet, Trump, Smile, West Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 19 August 1995

19 August 1995 Age : 26 years (as of 2021)

: 26 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign : Leo

: Leo Place of birth : Columbus, Indiana, United States of America

: Columbus, Indiana, United States of America Current residence : Indiana

: Indiana Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : African-American

: African-American Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'7"

: 5'7" Height in centimetres : 170

: 170 Weight in pounds : 134

: 134 Weight in kilograms : 61

: 61 Body measurements in inches : 33-25-37

: 33-25-37 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-66-94

: 86-66-94 Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : brown

: brown Sibling : 1

: 1 Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession : Adult film actress, model

: Adult film actress, model Net worth : $1-5 million

: $1-5 million Instagram: @itsteannatrump

Teanna Trump's biography

Who is Teanna Trump? Trump is an American adult film actress and model. She was born in Columbus, Indiana, United States.

What is Teanna Trump's real name?

Her real name is Keanna Nichele Jones. She took up Teanna Trump as she debuted in her career in 2014.

Who are Teanna Trump's parents?

The adult film star has kept her family in the limelight. Not much is known about them other than she has a sibling.

Who is Teanna Trump's sister?

According to a birthday post that she posted on her Twitter page, it indicated that she had a sister called Russia Jones.

What is Teanna Trump's age?

As of 2021, the actress is 26 years old.

Career

Her professional journey is somewhat predictable. She had already begun exploring the career even before she had the actual job.

After staying in her hometown for a while, she contacted an agency that flew her out. However, when Teanna Trump's dad and mom realized that their daughter was in the adult film industry, they kicked her out.

The actress made her first appearance in the adult film industry at the age of 19, and since then, she has appeared in more than 90 films. The adult film actress has worked for many companies such as Evil Angel, Zero Tolerance Entertainment, Diabolic Video, VIXEN, Elegant Angel, Digital Playground, Girlfriends Films, Devil films, and New Sensation.

She notably rose to prominence in 2019, when she released a scene with Vicky Chase, a famous adult film actor. She has also made tremendous Red Carpet appearances and has also earned herself an award, Best in Sex: AVN Awards in 2020.

For anyone who may be wondering if the famous adult actress retired from her career as an adult film actress, she is still in it, and she intends to remain in it into the foreseeable future.

What is Teanna Trump's relationship with Donald Trump?

People often question if the adult film actress, Teanna Trump, is related to the former president of the United States of America, Donald Trump. Is Teanna Trump related to Donald Trump?

Well, there is no evidence that the two are actually related other than sharing a common last name. Teanna's real name is Keanna Nichele Jones whereas Trump is just a stage name she uses in her scenes.

Body measurements

Teanna Trump's height is 5 feet 7 inches, and she weighs approximately 61 kilograms. Her body measurements are 33-25-37 inches.

Is Teanna Trump dating?

The adult film star is not dating anyone at the moment. She tends to maintain a low profile, especially when it comes to her love life.

Net worth

It is no doubt that the adult film industry is one of the high money-making platforms. Teanna is one of the highest-paid actresses in the adult film industry, following her appearances in 90+films.

Her primary source of income is through acting, and indeed she has taken home hefty payslips. Besides, she also gets paid through advertisements and partnerships through her social media pages. As of 2021, Teanna Trump's net worth is estimated to be between $1-5 million.

She is among the wealthiest people in the adult film industry.

Social media

The adult film star has carved her name on the social media scene garnering a huge following across social media. Her Instagram page has amassed over 1 million followers.

Teanna Trump is a renowned adult film actress with numerous credits to her name. Since she began her career in the industry at the age of 19, she has been taking the adult entertainment scene by storm.

