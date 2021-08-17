Popular Nigerian comedian, Freedom Atsekpoyi aka Mr Jollof, recently called out a big Lagos hotel on social media

Taking to his Instagram page, Jollof lambasted Eko Hotel after he discovered that they were selling nose masks for N750 each on their premises

The comedian noted how he paid over N128,000 for a room and still could not be given a free nose mask to access the buffet

The hotel management later reached out to the comedian to apologise but he was still not pleased with it

Popular Nigerian comedian, Mr Jollof, recently aired his grievances on social media after his experience with one of the big hotels in the country.

Jollof recounted how he stayed at Eko Hotel and paid N128,700 for his room. However, he later discovered that nose masks were being sold on the premises for N750 each.

Comedian Mr Jollof slams Eko Hotel for selling nose mask for N750.

The comedian explained how he was denied access to the buffet area because he did not have a nose mask and was told to buy one for N750.

Jollof was very disappointed that despite how expensive staying at the hotel was, they could still not provide guests with free nose masks and they were in the hospitality business.

In a subsequent post, Jollof revealed that the hotel had reached out to him to apologise but he was not satisfied with it.

In the apology, the hotel claimed that nose masks were free and begged him not to be angry. Jollof however explained that they should have offered him free stay at their organization instead.

Nigerians react to Jollof’s call out

The comedian had carried fans along as he called out Eko Hotel and also updated them on their apology. A number of them reacted to the funny man’s posts.

Officialtboss_:

"That’s just messed up. It happened to me last year and they sold a mask to me but I think I paid 200/250 or so. Which is even crazy cos with the amount of money we pay for the rooms which doesn’t even include anything spectacular - a face mask should even be free."

Softstrength:

"I'm a hospitality business consultant and I can tell you for free that you are right. Nose mask is the least they can do to encourage their customers and avoid any harassment. Such a big brand. What a shame!"

Melody__williams:

"Normally nose mask there is suppose to be free... imagine paying hotel of 128k and still buying nose mask for 750 naria...that’s madness o."

Bisolamila2:

"I like this ehh!!! Tell them o!! Bad service’s everywhere like they’re doing you are favour ."

Source: Legit.ng