Khloe Kardashian is allegedly back with her cheating baby daddy Tristan Thompson for the third time and it's a lot

Insiders told a publication that Khloe just wants her family together and that Tristan has once again promised to change

Tristan has taken a sports contract which is close to Khloe and True and is promising that this time “things will be different”

Khloe Kardashian has shocked the world by taking back her cheating (that the media know of) baby daddy Tristan Thompson for the third time.

Mirror reported that Khloe has decided to give Tristan another chance even though he broke her trust and humiliated her yet again.

Khloe Kardashian is said to be giving her cheating ex Tristan Thompson yet another chance. Image: @khloekardashian.

Source: UGC

An insider told In Touch that Khloe is “desperate to make it work” and that Tristan has “promised to do better.” Khloe just wants her family together.

“Khloé wants Tristan in True’s life and she’s still holding out hope for that second child. They are far from over,” said the insider.

Admitting that her and Tristan are back together is not something Khloe is ready to do, according to the insider. The judgement from the public is already hella harsh.

Another source claims Tristan took a sports deal to be closer to Khloe and True, promising it will make things easier for them all.

“He also promised Khloé that things will be different this time around and that he signed with the Sacramento Kings to be closer to her and True, and be a proper family, and she believes him.”

