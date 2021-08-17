Following the signing of PIB, there are strong indications that petrol might sell for N300 in Nigeria very soon

This might come to reality if market forces were allowed to determine the price as stipulated in the new law

Recall that some Nigerians have protested the Petroleum Industry Bill, describing some of the contents as injustice

The Federal Government may soon end the fuel subsidy regime with the signing of the Petroleum Industry Bill by the President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday.

The PUNCH gathered on Monday that the government’s position of fuel subsidy would form the major item during the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva’s press conference on the petroleum industry law, which holds today (Tuesday).

Following the signing of PIB by Buhari, petrol may sell for N300. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: UGC

It was gathered that with the signing of the PIB into law, the cost of petrol could jump to as high as N300 per litre from the current N162-N165 per litre upon the implementation of the law if market forces were allowed to determine the price as stipulated in the new law.

It was learnt that another issue that the minister would address was the unbundling of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement on Monday, disclosed that Buhari had signed the PIB.

The statement was titled: ‘President Buhari Signs Petroleum Industry Bill into Law’.

Working from home for the five-day quarantine as stipulated by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 after returning from London on Friday, August 13, the President assented to the Bill.

In the original version of the executive bill, five per cent of oil revenue was proposed for the oil-bearing communities.

The Senate and the House, in passing the PIB, had approved three per cent and five per cent, respectively for the host communities.

Both chambers had set up the conference committee to harmonise the differences in their versions of the PIB.

The conference committee had approved three per cent, which generated protests in the House.

While the Senate adopted the three per cent recommendation on July 15, 2021, the consideration of the report by the committee was frustrated by southern members in the House, forcing the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, to step it down.

The House, however, adopted the three per cent and passed the PIB without the votes of members of the minority caucus, who are predominantly southern lawmakers.

The action of the National Assembly attracted condemnation from groups, including the Pan-Niger Delta Forum, which described the approved percentage as injustice to the people of the Niger Delta region.

Subsidy removal: Petrol price could rise to N1,000 per litre, DPR alerts Nigerians

Recall that the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has issued a warning that when the petrol subsidy regime comes to an end, Nigerians may have to spend as much as N1000 per litre for the product if an alternative energy source is not provided.

This was disclosed by the DPR director, Sarki Auwalu, at the Second Quarter, 2021 Business Dinner of Petroleum Club Lagos. In a statement seen by Legit.ng on the DPR website, Auwalu, who was responding to questions and comments generated by a paper he delivered, said Nigeria was spending so much on petrol subsidy.

According to him, getting rid of the subsidy will require making alternative fuel available to the people and failure to do so will lead to the people paying higher prices for petrol.

What must be done to keep petrol at N162 per litre

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Mele Kyari said smuggling of petroleum has to stop to avoid the rising subsidy payments that have kept the country in a state of bleeding.

He said Nigeria cannot afford the payment of subsidy with the high rate of daily consumption being recorded which is due to the illegal export of petrol through the nation's borders.

According to him, the menace of smuggling has to stop for the government to maintain the current N162 per litre.

Source: Legit.ng