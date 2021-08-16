President Buhari is living by example as he observes an Important COVID-19 prevention protocol after his UK trip

The Nigerian leader who returned to Nigeria on Friday, August 13, is observing the required five-day isolation at home

While at home, the president on Monday, August 16, signed the Petroleum Industry Bill 2021 into law

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari is observing five-day isolation at home following his return from the United Kingdom on Friday, August 13.

The president had spent 18 days in the UK where he attended a global education summit after which he went for a medical checkup.

In line with COVID-19 protocol, President Muhammadu Buhari is working from home after returning from the United Kingdom (UK) on Friday. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

The isolation is in line with the preventive protocol put in place by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19.

While working from home, President Buhari on Monday, August 16, performed one of the historic achievements of his administration: he signed the Petroleum Industry Bill 2021 into law.

According to Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, the ceremonial part of the signing of the new law will be done on Wednesday, August 18, after the days of mandatory isolation would have been completed.

Petroleum Industry Bill 2021

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adesina explained that the Petroleum Industry Act provides a legal, governance, regulatory and fiscal framework for the Nigerian petroleum industry, the development of host communities, and related matters.

He recalled that the Senate had passed the bill on Thursday, July 15, while the House of Representatives did the same on Friday, July 16.

This, according to him, ended a long wait since the early 2000s, noting that the development is another high for the Buhari administration.

