Movie star Yvonne Nelson also has her hands in other business ventures that generate income for her

The Ghana-based actress owns a pre-school in her country and she confidently boasts about it being the best

Legit.ng has compiled some photos and videos showing just how massive the much-talked-about school is

Popular confident actress, Yvonne Nelson, owns a pre-school, Just Like Mama, at the plush East Legon Hills.

The actress surprised many people with the revelation that she owns the school, which she described as the best pre-school in Ghana.

Photos from the school show how big Yvonne’s pre-school is and well-resourced it is.

A collage from Yvonne Nelson's pre-school. Photo credit: @justlike_mama/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng brings you 10 of the photos of Yvonne’s pre-school.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

1.The school building:

2. Serene classroom:

3. The luxurious baby room:

4. The lavish classroom:

5. The serene atmosphere to foster learning:

6. When it is time to play:

7. Swimming pool for the children:

8. Happy kids at school:

9. Kids learning skills:

10. Career day at school:

Pre-school and other businesses

Yvonne Nelson made the revelation about owning Just Like Mama pre-school when she responded to a fan who said that she has lost herself after giving birth to her daughter, Ryn.

She retorted fiercely and said she had not lost herself but was rather doing well in her businesses.

The actress went on to list the many other businesses she owns but was running them on the low.

Nollywood's Mary Njoku happy as daughter makes her proud

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actress, Mary Remmy Njoku is a proud mum of three and she and her hubby made sure to introduce their kids into the world of swimming.

The actress shared a video of the moment her first daughter and second child, Kaego dived into the pool with people twice her age in a competition.

Kaego came second even though she jumped in few seconds late and the filmmaker could not contain her joy as she yelled in excitement.

Fans and colleagues also thronged the comment section to commend the young lady.

Source: Legit Nigeria