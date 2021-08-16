Ubi Franklin's ex Sandra Iheuwa walked down the aisle with her man Steve Thompson on Saturday, August 15

The couple had an outdoor wedding with hundreds of friends and family members in attendance

Some Nigerian celebrities like Anita Joseph, BBNaija Tacha, Yomi Casual, among others were spotted at the ceremony

Congratulations are in order for talent manager Ubi Franklin's baby mama Sandra as she has finally sealed her union with her lover in a beautiful ceremony.

Legit.ng recently spotted videos of her wedding ceremony online and they revealed that some Nigerian celebrities witnessed the joining of the lovers.

Friends storm Ubi Franklin's baby mama's church wedding. Photos: @mediaroomhub

Ubi Franklin's baby mama Sandra walks down the aisle

1. Outdoor wedding

The lovely couple was spotted looking gorgeous in their beautiful outfit as they stood before their guests to take their vows. Sandra donned a beautiful white ball gown and a cute silver tiara on her head.

Thankfully, the weather condition was favourable.

2. The reception

Sandra and Steven made a grand entry into the lovely hall where their reception ceremony was held. Their guests were on their feet trying to capture the moment the couple danced in to singer Chike's Roju.

3. Timi Dakolo

Also called the Chorus Leader, the musician was there to thrill the guest to his popular wedding song Iyawo Mi.

4. BBNaija Tacha

A friend of the couple, the reality star was present at the wedding ceremony and she made her presence felt as she showered the couple with cash.

Other friends of the couple were also spotted at the event spraying the newlyweds.

5 Anita Joseph

The actress and her husband MC Fish were spotted at the wedding ceremony. They were seen at the table alongside other guests enjoying their meals.

6. Pretty Mike

The controversial nightlife entrepreneur was spotted with fashion designer Yomi Casual at the wedding.

My marital bliss just began

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ubi Franklin's baby mama Sandra took to her Instagram page to excitedly share some photos from her traditional wedding ceremony.

Declared herself a married woman, Sandra revealed that her traditional wedding was a success.

Expressing gratitude to God, Sandra stated that her marital bliss just began. She then addressed herself as Mrs Steve Thompson.

