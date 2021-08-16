The key to ending terrorism in Africa is the construction of highways, railways and the creation of jobs, according to President Buhari

According to the Nigerian leader, Africans do not need swords to defeat terrorists amid the rising threat in the continet

Buhari who made this position known revealed that Africa's defences can be strenthened by connecting remote regions

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari recently identified key points on how to end terrorism in Africa.

According to him, the construction of highways, railways and the creation of jobs can defeat terrorists, adding that it will strengthen the continent's defences.

President Buhari says construction of highways, railways and creation of jobs is the key to ending terrorism. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Buhari made the disclsore in an opinion piece titled ‘Africa needs more than US military aid to defeat terror’ which was published in the Financial Times of London amid the withdrawal of US troops in Afghanistan.

The president while reflecting on the state of global terrorism stated that Africans need not swords but ploughshares to ultimately defeat terrorists.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He said

“Yes, we require the technological and intelligence support that our armies do not possess. Yet the boots we need on the ground are those of constructors, not the military. Africa’s fight against terror is the world’s fight."

Buhari begs world leaders to come and help Africa fight terrorism

Earlier, Buhari said with the United States pullout from Afghanistan and the subsequent fall of Kabul to the Taliban, Africa has automatically become the new frontline of terror and global militancy.

He stated that for Africa to defeat the growing terrorism on its soil, it would require more than the United States military aid but the entire world coming together for its sake.

Buhari, who also believed that the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, had provided some form of oxygen for insurgents to sustain their hostilities globally, reiterated that, “Africa’s fight against terror is the world’s fight.”

President Buhari, British PM meet, discuss insecurity in Nigeria

In another development, the Nigerian leader and the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday, July 29, appraised the war against different forms of terrorism in Nigeria.

While holding bilateral talks at the sidelines of the Global Education Summit in London, the two leaders said it was important that the judicial process runs without interference, no matter who was involved.

President Buhari briefed the prime minister on Nigeria’s power needs and efforts being made, as well as initiatives geared at achieving food security.

Source: Legit.ng