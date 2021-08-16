Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Desmond Akawor, has expressed confidence that the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, would return to the party.

Akawor stated this at an event in the Ikwerre Local Government Area while receiving scores of defectors from other political parties to the PDP.

He said, “Our brothers that are joining the PDP; I listened to almost all your leaders, they were all PDP members. They have gone to see. They saw nothing and that is why they are all back.

“One day, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, your son, will come back to his family, which is PDP. He has to come back because he was a speaker. Where he went, he went for a reason.

“He went to remove President Jonathan. Jonathan has gone, so he should come back to his party. I have said it. They say I should not repeat that.

“Right in Ikwerre Local Government, I am saying it again. My brother, my friend, the bosom friend of our Governor, Nyesom Wike, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, come back home.”

Influential PDP leaders defect to APC, names released

Earlier, the PDP in Rivers state lost four of its prominent chieftains to the hands of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday, July 21.

The defectors, who are from the Khana local government area of the state are Dumka Philip Rojas, former leader of Khana legislative Assembly, Lekia Nwanikpo, a former supervisor for special duties, Dumbete Obegu, and an ex-special adviser to Khana council chairman, Dum Ntorue, Leadership reports.

On behalf of the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, a Rivers APC chieftain, Engineer Chukwudi Dimkpa, received the new members and praised them for their courage, adding that they will all enjoy equal opportunities and participation in the party.

