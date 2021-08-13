The minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama held a meeting with Indonesia’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Usra Harahap over the assault on a Nigerian diplomat

According to Harahap, the diplomat was not assaulted by the country’s immigration officers, adding that he was to blame for the incident

The federal government had written a protest letter demanding that the officials involved in the assault be sanctioned

FCT, Abuja - Ibrahim Abdulrahman, a Nigerian diplomat, was not assaulted by immigration officers in Indonesia, according to Usra Harahap, the Asain country's ambassador to Nigeria.

The Cable citing The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Harahap revealed this in a meeting with Geoffrey Onyeama, the minister of foreign affairs.

The Indonesian ambassador in his meeting with Onyeama gave a detailed account of the incident, saying Abdulrahman was to blame during his encounter with the officers.

According to Harahap, the officers from South Jakarta immigration office were carrying out their duties when they asked Abdulrahman for identification, Premium Times added.

However, the diplomat refused to identify himself or tender his passport after he was asked repeatedly.

He was then asked to come to the immigration office to check the travel documents. Harahap said Abdulrahman had agreed to be taken to the office, however, on the way he elbowed one of the immigration officer's sitting next to him until his lip was bleeding.

FG condemns assault on Nigerian diplomat by Indonesian officials

Earlier, the federal government expressed its dissatisfaction over the treatment of an officer of the Nigeria High Commission and Consulate in Indonesia.

The ministry of foreign affairs in a statement on Monday, August 9, condemned the assault of a Nigerian diplomat by immigration officials.

The government reacted after a viral video showed at least three men in a vehicle assaulting the official while ignoring his screams of pain.

FG recalls Nigerian ambassador, threatens to review relationship with Indonesia

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government threatened to review its relationship with Indonesia following the assault on a diplomat.

The minister of foreign affairs stated this at a briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, August 10. Onyeama also said the Nigerian ambassador to Indonesia has been recalled for further consultations and to give a detailed account of the assault.

