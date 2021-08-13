A coalition of northern groups under the umbrella of Conference of Authoctonous ethnic Nationalities communities Development Associations, has vowed a reprisal attack and killings in their region

The organization consists of 400 indigenous groups spread across the 15 northern states in the country

The secretary general of the group, Suleman Sukukum, noted that the region had suffered worst forms of criminality and had swore to put an end to their gruesome murder

Plateau, Jos- A coalition of northern groups under the backings of Conference of Authoctonous ethnic Nationalities communities Development Associations (CONAECDA) has promised to take revenge on further attacks and killings in their region by deadly herdsmen.

According to report by Saharareporters, the organization, which has a coalition of 400 indigenous groups spread across the 15 northern states, on Thursday, August 12, swore to put an end to cruel killings and all forms of criminalities in the North.

The Northern coalition group, sends strong message to herdsmen and vowed a reprisal attack.

Source: Getty Images

He said:

“Millions are displaced with over 1.5 million in Benue state alone. Thousands of women are abused with over 700 women in Kebbi state alone: thousands of houses have been destroyed with over 2,500 homes in Irigwe land alone between 2nd and 12th of August.”

“Our girls are being trafficked because they are internally displaced. Our ability to farm, attend school and carry out our legitimate businesses is being denied by these terrorist activities.

In a statement released at a press conference in Jos, the secretary general of the group, Suleman Sukukum noted the region had suffered the worst forms of criminality in the hands of herdsmen; including kidnapping for ransom, trade in human flash and parts, human trafficking and sex slavery, banditry and cattle rustling with the government doing little or nothing to put an end to it, Tori.ng report indicates.

The statement further reads:

“Our experience indicates a weakness in the level of engagement and sincerity of public officials in dealing with these issues; the role of corruption and the failure of our security system to use information or intel in responding on time and adequately to various early warning signals.

“The CONAECDA conference had decided to immediately commence a project to secure, reconstruct and protect such communities. We therefore, use this occasion to notify all trespassers and occupiers of our communities that we are coming after them and shall recover through every legitimate means our communities and lands."

Source: Legit Nigeria