Governor Samuel Ortom has reiterated the position of the Benue state government on the giving of lands for ranching

Ortom said while he remains the governor of the state, no land will be given to herders to rear their cattle

The governor said the state has lost a lot of able farmers and that the trend continues due to the crimes of some herdsmen

Makurdi, Benue - Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue has blamed the federal government for the rising insecurity in all parts of Nigeria, accusing it of paying lip service to the issue.

Ortom on Tuesday, July 27, in Makurdi, said the government has the capacity to tackle and end the menace but lacks the willpower to do so, AIT reports.

Ortom said no land will be given to Fulani herdsmen in Benue (Photo: Governor Samuel Ortom)

He lamented that insecurity has displaced a lot of persons in the state which is regarded as Nigeria's food basket, adding that the death toll rising from the activities of some killer herdsmen is becoming alarming according to daily statistics.

The governor vowed that he is ready to die than allow any piece of land in the state to be given to herders, Sahara Reporters added.

His words:

"These criminals, they display themselves on social media, claiming they are here for an agenda to drive our people away and take over their land and also kill them.

"And they are here courtesy of Federal Government but for me, if they come, then I’m ready to die than to surrender my land to Fulani men. If God didn’t protect me, then I need no help from anybody."

Why Benue has decided to give land to Fulani herdsmen for ranching, Ortom

Meanwhile, Fulani herdsmen who wanted to engage in ranching in Benue state would be provided with lands for that purpose.

The Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, made the disclosure in Abuja at the 72nd birthday of former Nigerian ambassador to Mexico, Iyorwuese Hagher.

Ortom was represented at the event by his commissioner of education, Dennis Ityavyar. He said the insinuation that he is on a warpath with Fulanis is untrue, noting that history shows that the people of Benue have always been friends with the Fulani people.

