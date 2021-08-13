Iba Gani Adams has mourned the death of Muhammed Fawehinmi, the first son of the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland lamented Mohammed's death, saying it came at a time when he was intensifying efforts to sustain his father's legacies

Iba Adams showered praises on the deceased, noting that he wore the big shoe of his late father and was able to keep the memories alive

Lagos, Nigeria - Iba Gani Adams, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, has described the death of the first son of the late fiery lawyer and activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Muhammed as shocking.

Iba Adams in a statement sent by his media aide, Kehinde Aderemi, to Legit.ng on Friday, August 13, said the death has robbed the family of a brave scion of the Fawehinmi dynasty.

Iba Gani Adams, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, has described the death of Muhammed Fawehinmi as shocking. Photo credit: Iba Aare Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, Lanre Arogundade

Source: Facebook

The prominent Yoruba chief said the news of Muhammed's death came like a wildfire, especially, at a time when the young man was doing everything that was possible to sustain the legacies of his erudite father.

The statement reads:

"Muhammed was a man of courage like his father, the late Gani Fawehinmi, he was up and doing and very determined to sustain the legacies of his father.

"Even with his condition, he wore the big shoe of his late father and was able to keep the memories alive as an activist and social crusader.

"Muhammed never waivered in sustaining the numerous legacies of the late Gani Fawehinmi, especially, the law firm and its various publications which the erudite lawyer was noted for in his life.

"We will all miss him because he was the heir of the Fawehinmi family, representing justice and fairness, especially to the poor and the downtrodden".

Muhammed Fawehinmi died on Wednesday, August 11, at the age of 52.

Buhari mourns Mohammed Fawehinmi

In a related development, President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the death of Mohammed Fawehinmi.

President Buhari in a statement said Mohammed did justice to the memory of his late father, Gani Fawehinmi.

He condoled with Ganiat, the mother of the deceased, and the entire family, urging them to find comfort in God, who gives and takes.

Mohammed Fawehinmi didn’t die of COVID-19

Meanwhile, the family of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi has dismissed claims that Mohammed died of COVID-19.

Mohammed's younger sister, Basirat Fawehinmi-Biobaku, and another family friend, Lanre Arogundade, said the family is still waiting for a medical report on the cause of the death.

Arogundade said:

“The statement by the family said he died after a brief illness at a Lagos hospital, and we should leave it at that for now."

Source: Legit