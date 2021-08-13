Popular Nigerian singer, Simi, recently shared her thoughts on what she would feel if her child decided to do music

The Duduke crooner admitted that a part of her would feel anxious if her daughter decided to toe that line

According to her, she would love for her daughter not feel pressure by being compared to her parents who are musicians

Talented Nigerian singer, Simi, spoke in a recent interview and shared her take on what she would feel if her daughter decides to do music.

According to the Duduke star, she would be in full support of whatever career her child chooses but she admitted that a part of her would also feel anxious if she also becomes a musician.

Explaining further, Simi said that was because of the pressure that she might face due to having two musician parents.

Simi says she will be anxious if daughter does music. Photos: @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

The music star explained that she never had that kind of pressure when she decided to do music but people might come for her daughter by comparing her to her parents and judging her own style based on that.

In her words:

“A part of me would be anxious if she decides to do music, but only because I don’t want her to feel a kind of pressure.”

Simi also said:

“That pressure of having two parents that have done music, that’s the only thing that I will be anxious for. I want her to be as original as possible without having to thing she has to do anything like anyone else, even her parents.”

See the video below:

Fans react to Simi’s view

The clip from the interview soon went viral online and internet users shared their takes on it. Read what some of them had to say below:

Rashdagreatest:

"A lot of these celebrities don't want unnecessary pressure for their kids. Simi is amazing."

Midebanks_:

"What she said is very sensible. Deja will feel pressure from some people in society that's for certain and her mom wants to avoid that.

Unlike most parents that have decided that they must have the final say when it concerns their child's career path."

De_majestic1:

"All the musicians knows the fact that when it comes to entertainments , it’s not easy for ladies."

Chiomajudyt:

"She'll be really talented... when her mom and dad are both singers."

Interesting.

Source: Legit.ng