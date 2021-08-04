Popular Nigerian musician, Simi, has taken to social media to speak on her obvious relationship status while warding off admirers

The talented singer shared sultry clips of herself at the pool and spoke on how people want to rush her

The mother of one who is also known for her sense of humour added that she is in a relationship

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi, is no doubt basking in the full glory of marriage and doesn’t hesitate to speak about her relationship status from time to time.

Just recently, the mother of one who is known for being witty, took to her page to share lovely clips of herself at the pool.

Simi rocked a lovely orange swimsuit as she posed for the camera. In another clip, the mother of one showed off her swimming skills as she went underwater.

Nigerian singer Simi has told her admirers that she is in a relationship. Photos: @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

The music star however did not stop there. She accompanied her post with a caption where she spoke on her admirers.

According to her, people want to rush her but she is in a relationship.

In her words:

“They want to rush me, but i'm in a relationship.”

See her post below:

Fans react to Simi’s pool photo

Some of the singer’s fans and colleagues soon took to her comment section to gush over her post. Read what some of them had to say below:

Fansofsimi:

“Oh my Godddddd.”

Success_ouro:

“The caption .”

fansofsimi

"There goes my babyyyyyyyy❤️❤️.”

Ehis_presh:

“Mama u are hot.”

Nice one.

Simi and Adekunle Gold's music video creates buzz on social media

It is no news that Simi and Adekunle Gold are the Chrissy Teigen and John Legend of Nigeria and just like the American couple, both have featured in Gold's new music video.

Simi took to her Instagram page to share a few-seconds clip from the official video of Gold's song, Sinner, and much to their surprise and excitement, she played the love interest to her beau.

The video which has since gone viral, had several social media users gushing over with love.

Source: Legit