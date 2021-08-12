The Ghanaian portraiture painter joins Tommy Hilfiger for its new TommyXRomeo collection mural project

The TommyXRomeo collection clashes Manhattan prep with Brooklyn street

Annan Affotey is a UK-based artist and founder of AnnanArts

Ghanaian figurative and portraiture painter, Annan Affotey, has landed a deal with American fashion brand, Tommy Hilfiger, for the company's new TommyXRomeo collection mural project.

The UK-based painter's love for cultural diversity is easily recognised in his portraits, which earned him the attention of the international powerhouse fashion brand.

Shaped by his experiences living in Ghana, Europe, and the United States, Affortey uses his signature style of bold colours, thick paint, and red eyes to portray emotion and identity, said a message issued on the company's website.

Annan Affotey: Ghanaian muralist lands major deal with Tommy Hilfiger for a new mural project. Image: Annan Affotey

''An affinity for bold and bright colours can immediately be seen in Annan's murals. Vivid blue is paired with the vibrant colours of the TommyXRomeo pieces,'' the message added.

Aim of artist's work

The founder of AnnanArts' work aims to inspire confidence, seen through his signature textured strokes, vibrant dark skin, and red eyes.

While the murals fuse art and culture, the TommyXRomeo collection clashes Manhattan prep with Brooklyn street.

Celebrating the achievement

Annan Affotey has uploaded stunning frames along with a message on Instagram to announce and celebrate the achievement.

