The EFCC has continued its clampdown on alleged fraudsters giving the country a bad name through their activities

The Kaduna command of the anti-graft commission recently swooped on some alleged fraudsters in the northwest state

According to the EFCC, one of those arrested had in the past, collaborated with his mum to launder money

Kaduna - The Kaduna state zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested the quartet of Lucky Ebhogie, Richman Kas Godwin, Israel Justin, and Precious Iwuji for internet-related fraud.

A statement shared on Facebook by the anti-graft agency revealed that they were arrested on Thursday, August 5 in the Sabo area of Kaduna, following intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud activities.

EFCC boss, Bawa, recently celebrated 100 days in office with records of mass cash recovery to show. Photo credit: EFCC

The EFCC claimed that its preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are mostly involved in impersonation and romance scams; faking the identities of US military personnel on foreign missions to deceive their victims.

The commission added that the suspects will soon be charged to court.

Some Nigerians on social media have been commenting on the case since it was shared by the commission.

Ossai Uche wrote:

“Youngsters who are supposed to be nurtured by their parents, elders are encouraging them to go into crimes hanging their claims on bad leadership. There's no justification for engaging in criminality.

“It's so sad to see how people are brainwashed to embrace crime. What is wrong is wrong. May God heal Nigeria and save the youths from wolves in sheep's clothing. Another credit to the EFCC, Well done.”

Davis MA wrote:

“All the time spent in trying to deceive a client can be used to make legitimate money and avoid been sent behind bars...A word is too much for the wise.”

Folorunso Adalumo wrote:

“Despite all apparatus and institutions put in place against scams, fee frauds, hacks, internet-related frauds, among others, because of its psycho-eco-social effects, some individuals like Lucky Ebhogie still takes it as a family business.

“Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, well done. I pray God helps Nigeria. Amen.”

Recall that the EFCC recently secured another conviction involving two Nigerian fraudsters, Tobilola Ibrahim Bakare and Alimi Seun Sikiru.

The fraudsters lost cash and properties worth hundreds of millions of naira in the Lekki axis of Lagos to the federal government following their arrest and successful prosecution by the anti-graft agency.

They gave up the assets as they could not give a satisfactory explanation of the funds and properties linked to them.

Abdulrasheed Bawa: EFCC lists achievements of new Boss after 100 days in office

Meanwhile, the EFCC has highlighted the achievements of its chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, to mark his 100 days in office.

Bawa was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in February 2021 to head the anti-graft agency.

Among the listed achievements are the recoveries of N6,142,645,673.38 (over N6 billion), $8,236,668.75, £13,408.00, €1,730.00, 200 Canadian dollars, CFA374,000.00, and ¥8,430.00 (Japanese Yen).

