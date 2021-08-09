The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured another conviction involving two Nigerian fraudsters, Tobilola Ibrahim Bakare and Alimi Seun Sikiru.

The fraudster lost cash and properties worth hundreds of millions of naira in the Lekki axis of Lagos to the federal government following their arrest and successful prosecution by the anti-graft agency.

Nigerian fraudsters, Tobilola Ibrahim Bakare and Alimi Seun Sikiru lost properties in Lagos to FG following their arrest and prosecution by EFCC. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

A statement released by the EFCC via its Facebook page on Monday, August 9, and sighted by Legit.ng indicates that the duo confessed to involvement in cybercrime.

The fraudsters gave up the assets as they could not give a satisfactory explanation of the funds and properties linked to them.

List of the forfeited properties

Mercedes Benz E500 and a Toyota Hilux 2020 valued at N30 million Five-bedroom duplex situated at Ibrahim Eleto Street, Osopa London, Lekki, Lagos Four-bedroom semi-detached duplex situated at Ologolo, Jakande, Lekki, Lagos Four bedroom semi-detached duplex in Southern View Estate, Mayor Court, Chevron Alternative Road, Lekki, Lagos (three Duplexes in Lekki valued at N230 million) N196, 741, 216.82 and N7, 054, 852.01 in bank accounts (about N204 million)

Tobilola Ibrahim Bakare

Tobilola Ibrahim Bakare, a 27-year-old, is an indigene of Ijebu Ode, Ogun state.

He claimed his forte is Business Email Compromise and that he had hacked into different companies outside the shores of Nigeria.

He and his colleagues had reportedly earned a cumulative sum of $1 million from victims including three foreign airlines through Business Email Compromise fraud.

They laundered the proceeds of crime in acquiring properties including real estate and luxury vehicles.

Bakare and his colleague, Alimi Seun Sikiru, were caught by the EFCC while investigating Kehinde Adelakun, a convicted internet fraudster.

Alimi Seun Sikiru

According to the EFCC, Sikiru confessed that majority of the funds found in his account were from Bakare who had confessed to being a cyber fraudster between 2009 and 2020.

The two fraudsters were subsequently arraigned before Justice O. A Taiwo of the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja on a five-count amended charge bordering on conspiracy and retaining stolen property.

They pleaded ‘guilty’ to the charges preferred against them.

Court gives verdict

Delivering judgment, Justice Taiwo noted that the action of the defendants was “responsible for giving Nigeria a bad image globally, whereby the average Nigerian is looked upon as being untrustworthy and fraudulent”.

She convicted and sentenced Bakare, to three years imprisonment on counts 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, with the option of a fine of N3 million.

The judge also convicted and sentenced Sikiru to three years imprisonment on counts 1 and 5 with an option of a fine of N1 million.

Justice Taiwo also held that the cash and properties earlier listed be forfeited to the federal government.

Nigerians react

Ezekiel Babalola Alabi commented on Facebook:

"Good job EFCC officials.. You are doing a great job these days. Keep on arresting those who used to see us as we are fools and lazy, I am not rich but I will never think of taking what does not belong to me."

Nuraeni Lawal said:

"We should commend the EFCC and the judge for this. Thanks for a good job.It will send message to other fraudsters that the day of reckoning is not far."

Idowu Opeyemi said:

"Wow, its a pity that people have embraced fraud as a way of life, no reasonable person should support this level of grandstanding scam, the doings of this people jeopardize the chances of the few who are trying to work out legitimately.

"Trying to rationalise fraud in any way is wickedness and shows the level of moral decadence in our society."

Chikezie Ifunanya Chikezie said:

"Good job, I hope you guys also look into the pension fraud currently sending our senior citizens to their early graves!"

