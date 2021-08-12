The Indonesian government has opened up on the assault of Abdulrahman Ibrahim, a Nigerian envoy, by immigration operatives

Usra Harahap, the Indonesian high commissioner to Nigeria, on Wednesday, August 11, explained to the ministry of foreign affairs that Ibrahim was the one at fault

Harahap said the envoy was the aggressor while he was asked by officials for his travel documents

Abuja - The Nigerian envoy in Indonesia, Abdulrahman Ibrahim, who was recently assaulted by immigration officials will be arriving his homeland on Thursday, August 12.

Ibrahim will be accompanied by the high commissioner to Indonesia, Usman Ogar, according to reports from the ministry of foreign affairs.

The Indonesian high commissioner told Onyeama that Ibrahim was aggressive to immigration operatives

Source: UGC

Speaking with Punch on Ibrahim's experience in the Southeast Asian nation, the spokesperson of the ministry, Esther Sunsuwa, said the Nigerian government will make its decision known on Thursday.

Sunsuwa said:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“The federal government will make its position known after consulting with the recalled Nigerian envoy expected to arrive in the country along with Ibrahim on Thursday."

On his part, Usra Harahap, the Indonesian high commissioner to Nigeria, told the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, on Wednesday that Ibrahim is actually the aggressive person in the incident.

FG recalls Nigerian Ambassador, threatens to review relationship with Indonesia after assault on diplomat

Meanwhile, the federal government had threatened to review its relationship with Indonesia following the assault on a Nigerian diplomat by the country's immigration officials. Onyeama stated this at a briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, August 10.

Onyeama also said the Nigerian ambassador to Indonesia has been recalled for further consultations and to give a detailed account of the assault.

Legit.ng noted that Onyeama’s briefing follows the ministry's earlier condemnation of the assault which was captured in a video that has gone viral on social media.

The foreign affairs ministry said the Indonesian ambassador to Nigeria had apologised and that the immigration officials involved had also visited the Nigerian Embassy in Indonesia to apologise to the diplomat.

However, Onyeama said the federal government wanted stronger action to be taken by the Indonesian government. He reiterated that the officials involved in the act must be sanctioned.

Source: Legit.ng